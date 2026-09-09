BSP chief Mayawati has issued a stern ultimatum to former MP Ashok Siddharth, stating that his complete retirement from politics is the only way for his son-in-law, Akash Anand, to regain key responsibilities within the party.

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati on Wednesday issued a stern ultimatum to former Rajya Sabha MP Ashok Siddharth, linking the political future of her nephew and party leader Akash Anand directly to Siddharth's total exit from politics.

Ahead of upcoming Legislative Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Punjab, Mayawati, in a post on X, emphasised that these states are vital to advancing Dr BR Ambedkar's mission of transforming the "exploited" into the "ruling class." "As is well known, the general elections for the Legislative Assemblies in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Punjab are now very close, and these three states are not only extremely important but also very special for the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and the Bahujan Movement to advance the caravan of self-respect and dignity of the 'Bahujan Samaj' of the most revered Baba Saheb Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar to transform the 'exploited' into the 'ruling class.' Keeping this in mind, all small and big workers, office-bearers, supporters, and well-wishers of the BSP are fully committed with body, mind, wealth—meaning every kind of sacrifice—with full vigor and vitality to the campaign/mission of achieving a good result in gaining power here," she said.

BSP Appeals for Unity Amid Challenges

Facing challenges over reservation policies and opposition from "casteist elements," the party appealed to the Dalit community and wider Bahujan Samaj to avoid actions driven by personal interest that disrupt the movement. "At such a time, when the 'Bahujan Samaj,' BSP Party, and 'Bahujan Movement' are facing tough challenges, especially regarding reservations and the like, just as in the time of Baba Saheb Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar, particularly from opposition parties and casteist elements, etc., India's universally respected Ambedkarite party BSP appeals for cooperation from all sections of society. In this regard, especially people from the Dalit community, as an integral part of the 'Bahujan Samaj,' should not engage in any action driven by personal or familial interests that creates obstacles in this path, for which history may not forgive them," she added.

Siddharth Accused of Prioritizing Personal Interests

Mayawati cited Ashok Siddharth as a prime example of an official prioritising "personal and familial interests and ambitions over the BSP's mission," despite receiving multiple opportunities to reform. "Therefore, the top leadership of the BSP, paying special attention to these matters, is including those who have strayed or been misled, taking into account their conduct and behaviour, etc., into the party. And against those who try even slightly to create obstacles in this path, disciplinary actions, etc., are also being taken, a prominent example of which is Shri Ashok Siddharth, who was once a Rajya Sabha MP of the BSP," she said.

The statement noted that Siddharth's actions directly harmed the political trajectory of his son-in-law, Akash Anand, who was previously stripped of key party responsibilities. "The party gave him not just one but several opportunities to mend his ways, but he prioritised his personal and familial interests and ambitions over the BSP's mission, the consequences of which he himself, along with his son-in-law Shri Akash Anand, has had to bear," she said.

"In all, he has never truly cared for Shri Akash Anand or the BSP Movement in his personal interests, whereas for this, Shri Ashok Siddharth should have set an example of greater sacrifice, penance, and selflessness before the party and society than others, but instead, exactly the opposite has been happening," she added.

Path to Akash Anand's Return Outlined

The BSP chief stated that a clear path remains for Akash Anand to resume an active leadership role within the movement, provided Siddharth steps aside completely. "In such a situation, keeping in mind the interests of the BSP Party and Movement, as well as his own family and the future of his son-in-law Shri Akash Anand, Shri Ashok Siddharth still has the opportunity to renounce his political ambitions, rise above personal interests, etc., and completely retire from politics. Only then will Shri Akash Anand be able to work freely in the party, and only then will the party sympathetically consider restoring his responsibilities so that he can play an active role in the party—this is the general consensus in the party," she added.

Background on Party Shake-up

BSP chief Mayawati on September 3 announced at an all-India meeting of party office-bearers that Akash Anand would no longer be the party's national convener and would work as an ordinary worker. She said it would not be appropriate to assign him any major responsibility at this stage, noting that he still needed to gain more maturity. The latest developments have come ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, with Mayawati focusing on strengthening the BSP's organisation and preparing the party for the electoral battle. (ANI)