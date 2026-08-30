Incessant rainfall in Dehradun has caused the Tamasa River to swell, putting police on alert. Meanwhile, Uttarakhand will monitor glacier lakes after devastating Nepal floods killed 675, with new warnings issued for the Bhote Koshi River.

Following incessant heavy rainfall since last night in Uttarakhand's capital, Dehradun and its surrounding areas, the water level of the Tamasa River has risen significantly, leading to a spate-like situation.

Tamasa River, which flows through the historic and revered Tapkeshwar Mahadev Temple, is in spate In view of the continuous rainfall in Dehradun and the hill districts, along with the rising water levels in rivers, the SSP Dehradun has placed the Doon Police on alert mode. Separate police teams are continuously patrolling sensitive areas across all police station jurisdictions and keeping a close watch on the situation. People living near rivers, streams and other vulnerable locations are being regularly alerted through loudhailers and advised to stay away from riverbanks and water channels due to the continuously rising water levels.

Uttarakhand to Monitor Glacier Lakes Amid Nepal Flood Concerns

Meanwhile, in view of the potential threats posed by glacier lakes in Uttarakhand's mountainous regions, the state government will further strengthen its monitoring and safety mechanisms, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said on Thursday, directing authorities to ensure regular and scientific monitoring of glacier lakes and install advanced early warning systems in sensitive areas, following the devastating flash floods in Nepal reportedly triggered by glacial collapse.

Nepal's National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA) on Sunday issued an urgent public safety warning following reports of a sudden increase in the roar and water flow of the Bhote Koshi River. Authorities have urged residents and relief teams along downstream settlements to exercise extreme caution and remain vigilant.

In an official update posted on X, the NDRRMA cited alerts received from local authorities on the ground. The fresh warning affects three major downstream districts that were severely impacted by the catastrophic August 26 flash floods. Communities near the Rasuwa riverbank, including areas near the Nepal-China border, have been instructed to monitor water levels closely. Emergency services and local administration units along the river basin have been placed on standby in Nuwakot & Dhading.

"The District Administration Office, Rasuwa, has received information that the sound of increased flood flow in the Bhote Koshi River has been heard. Therefore, we request that caution be exercised in the areas around the river up to Rasuwa, Nuwakot, and Dhading. We will provide further updates as soon as additional information is received," posted NDRRMA, Nepal.

Nepal Flash Flood Death Toll Rises

Meanwhile, the death toll from the catastrophic Rasuwa Bhote Koshi flash floods has risen to 675, with emergency teams recovering bodies and human remains across multiple downstream districts, according to the latest updates released by Nepal's National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA). As of 6:30 pm, a total of 2,418 individuals remain missing or out of contact following the deluge. (ANI)