Himachal Pradesh Minister Jagat Singh Negi has called for a dedicated India-China hotline and real-time disaster info-sharing mechanism to warn downstream areas about glacial lake outburst floods (GLOFs) and other hazards originating in Tibet.

Call for India-China Disaster Hotline

The Revenue, Horticulture and Tribal Development Minister of Himachal Pradesh and Kinnaur MLA Jagat Singh Negi has called for a dedicated India-China hotline and a real-time disaster information-sharing mechanism to warn downstream populations about glacial lake outburst floods (GLOFs), sudden river blockages and other hazards originating in Tibet.

Negi, whose Kinnaur constituency shares an international border with Tibet, said timely information about developments in glaciers, glacial lakes, rivers and tributaries could provide authorities downstream with crucial hours to take preventive measures and evacuate vulnerable populations.

Speaking to ANI in Shimla, Negi said the increasing vulnerability of the Himalayan region to GLOFs, flash floods and other extreme events made cross-border coordination essential. "Especially with China, there should be a hotline on this issue and information of this nature should be exchanged without losing time," he said.

Negi said several major rivers, including the Sutlej and Brahmaputra, as well as rivers affecting the northeastern states, originate in or have their source areas in Tibet. He said any sudden blockage, rise in water levels, formation of an artificial lake or breach in the upstream region could have serious consequences for populations and infrastructure downstream.

Learning from Nepal Disaster

Referring to the recent disaster in Nepal, Negi said reports of a tributary in Tibet being blocked following a glacial event, resulting in the formation of an artificial lake that subsequently burst after two to three days, highlighted the importance of rapid information exchange.

He said that had information about the blockage and rising water levels been communicated to downstream countries in time, authorities could potentially have taken preventive measures. "If it was known two days earlier, or even a few hours earlier, that the tributary had been blocked and water was beginning to rise, and this information had been passed on to areas outside Tibet, particularly Nepal, perhaps lives could have been saved," Negi said.

He said the incident indicated a possible gap in the exchange of critical hydrological information. "Somewhere, there appears to have been a deficiency in the exchange of information," he said.

Satellite Monitoring and Early Warning

Negi also called for continuous satellite monitoring of vulnerable Himalayan areas, including glaciers, glacial lakes, rivers and riverbeds. "This is not only the requirement of Himachal Pradesh. All Himalayan regions, including the northeastern areas, need satellite monitoring, particularly of our riverbeds, rivers and lakes," he said.

He said satellite surveillance should be combined with ground-level early warning systems in identified vulnerable locations.

According to Negi, it may not always be technically feasible to physically intervene at high-altitude glacial lakes, but early detection could give downstream authorities sufficient time to respond. "If we maintain continuous 24-hour surveillance through satellite imagery and, as soon as something happens in any such area, the information and warning is sent to the downstream areas where we perceive danger, at least we can save valuable lives," he said.

Himachal's GLOF Mitigation Efforts

Negi said Himachal Pradesh had received a GLOF-related scheme under the national disaster management framework covering four particularly vulnerable glacial lakes. Two of these are located in Kinnaur and two in Lahaul-Spiti, he said, adding that preliminary investigations into two lakes had already begun.

"We have started preliminary investigations of two of them, but the work is not easy. These glacial lakes are located at very high altitudes," Negi said.

He said authorities would have to determine what mitigation measures could realistically be undertaken if water levels increased because of glacier melting, a blockage or a breach. "The big question is how we will mitigate them if the water increases because of glacier melting, because of a blockage, or if the lake itself breaches," he said.

Negi said where physical mitigation was difficult, satellite monitoring and rapid communication could still substantially reduce the risk to human life.

Concerns for Himachal Residents in Nepal

Negi also expressed concern over Himachal Pradesh residents who may have travelled to Nepal and could have been affected by the recent disaster. He said the state government did not have an exact record of residents currently in Nepal because Indian citizens can travel to Nepal without a visa.

"It is possible that quite a few people from Himachal may also be there," he said.

Negi appealed to families whose relatives had travelled to Nepal and were now uncontactable to immediately inform the concerned Deputy Commissioners. He said the state government would compile information about possible missing persons and coordinate with the concerned authorities.

"If there are any missing persons, we will take up the matter with the Nepal Embassy and the Indian Embassy in Nepal and make every possible effort to provide whatever assistance we can," he said.

On concerns about Himachal residents working on SJVN projects in the region, Negi said the status of employees and projects would have to be confirmed by the company. He said SJVN operates projects on different river systems and it could not be assumed that employees or a particular project had been affected merely because a disaster occurred in a specific area.

"There could be many people from Himachal Pradesh working with SJVN," Negi said, adding that he did not have specific information at that point on whether Himachal residents were present at the particular project associated with the incident. He said SJVN would be the appropriate source to confirm the status of its employees and projects.

Need for Institutionalised Mechanism

Negi said the Nepal disaster and increasing Himalayan hazards underlined the need for institutionalised, rather than ad-hoc, communication mechanisms between countries sharing the region.

He said a dedicated hotline between India and China could enable information about sudden changes in rivers, glacial lakes, blockages and breaches in upstream areas to reach Indian authorities without delay. The minister said the objective should ultimately be to detect hazards as early as possible and ensure that warnings reach downstream populations before an event develops into a major disaster. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)