Addressing 'Mann Ki Baat', PM Modi lauded the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign's success, noting over 8 crore selfies on 'Suryapath Tiranga'. He highlighted the tricolour's global journey with the sun, calling it a symbol of national unity.

Highlighting the spirit of patriotism sweeping the nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed the 137th episode of his monthly radio programme, 'Mann Ki Baat'. The Prime Minister noted that the month has been particularly significant due to a series of national milestones and the massive success of the 'Har Ghar Tiranga', a nationwide public movement in India that encourages citizens to bring the national flag home and hoist it to celebrate Independence Day.

In the monthly radio program hosted by Prime Minister Modi to connect with citizens across India, he said, "This month is special due to National Handloom Day, the anniversary of the Quit India Movement, and Partition Horrors Remembrance Day. Occasions like Independence Day and National Space Day fill every citizen with pride, a sentiment strengthened by the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, while the 150th anniversary of Vande Mataram makes this year even more significant."

Massive Public Participation

The Prime Minister further revealed the staggering scale of public participation in the flag campaign, stating, "Over eight crore Tiranga selfies were uploaded through 'Suryapath Tiranga'."

Global Reach of the Initiative

Elaborating on the global reach of the initiative, the Prime Minister described how the Indian tricolour followed the sun across different time zones, symbolising India's growing footprint on the world stage. "The tricolour was hoisted with the first rays of the sun in Suva, Fiji. After this, the tricolour continued to fly at Indian missions and posts across Asia, Africa, Europe, and then San Francisco in America. You can imagine how amazing these scenes must have been. As the sun moved across the world, the Indian tricolour also fluttered," PM Modi said.

Emphasising that such initiatives go beyond mere symbolism, the Prime Minister noted that they serve to unite the nation. "Such efforts bind society together. They also deepen our connection with the country. My heartfelt congratulations to all those involved in these efforts," he added.

Understanding 'Suryapath Tiranga'

'Suryapath Tiranga' is conceived as a symbolic global Tiranga relay under 'Har Ghar Tiranga 2026'; the initiative follows the path of the rising sun. Beginning from the easternmost Indian Mission or Post witnessing sunrise, the National Flag is ceremonially hoisted in succession from east to west, symbolically travelling with daylight across the globe.

The initiative highlights the participation of Indian Missions and the global Indian community in celebrating India's Independence. The missions have called for the tricolour to be carried "from one sunrise to the next" and urged Indians to spread the fervour of 'Har GharTiranga'. (ANI)