Mumbai Police have filed an FIR against a YouTuber for a video falsely portraying a 55-year-old teacher as the husband of Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde. The teacher lodged a complaint after discovering the defamatory content, prompting an investigation.

FIR Over Defamatory YouTube Video

The Mumbai Police have registered an FIR against an unidentified YouTube content creator for posting defamatory content after a video falsely portrayed a 55-year-old photography teacher from Byculla as the husband of Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde. Mumbai's Kalachowki Police initiated action on August 27 based on a complaint lodged by the teacher.

In his complaint, the teacher alleged that photographs of him and the Mayor were used without consent in a short video posted on the platform. According to the complainant, he learned about the video on August 26 when a neighbour from his building sent him the YouTube link via WhatsApp.

As per the FIR, the video featured details regarding the teacher's name, education, profession, religion, hobbies, and family background, alongside the misleading visuals.

Police Investigation Underway

Police said the video was uploaded by a channel operating under the name "gk-shorts-videos". Investigators have initiated technical procedures to trace the IP address details in order to identify and track down the individual running the channel. The complainant has also provided screenshots of the video to the police to assist in the probe. Further investigation into the case is currently underway.

About Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde

Tawde, a senior BJP corporator, represents Ward 132 (N-Ward, Ghatkopar) in the Municipality. In the BMC polls to the 227-member civic body, the BJP emerged as the single largest party with 89 seats, while its ally, Shiv Sena, won 29 seats. (ANI)