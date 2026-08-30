Union Minister Sanjay Seth confirmed that Ram Prasad Ghosh, a Ranchi resident, is missing in Nepal after devastating flash floods. Search efforts by his family and the Indian Embassy are underway, but he has been untraced since August 26.

Search on for missing Ranchi man

Union Minister Sanjay Seth on Sunday said that there was still no information about Ram Prasad Ghosh, a Ranchi resident who went missing in Nepal following catastrophic flash floods that struck on August 26.

Speaking to ANI, Seth said Ghosh worked for an Australian Hydro project for Andritz in Trisuli and had been missing since the tragedy. He said Ghosh's brother travelled to Kathmandu to search for him, but no information about his whereabouts has been received so far.

"Look, Ram Prasad Ghosh ji was a resident of this Ranchi city. He used to work for an Australian company, and since that tragedy, he has been missing. His family members, including his brother and others, are present here. One of his brothers went to Kathmandu yesterday to search for him. So far, no information has been found," Seth said.

The Union Minister said efforts had been underway for the past three to four days to gather information through the Indian Embassy and other channels, but there was still no trace of Ghosh.

"We have also been trying to gather information through the embassy and other channels for the past three to four days, but there is still no trace. All we can do is pray to God that he returns safe and sound," Seth said.

He said Ghosh had travelled to Nepal around a year ago for work and was caught in the disaster.

"He had gone to Nepal a year ago for work and fell victim to the tragedy. However, where he is now, what state he is in, whether he is injured, or in a safe place, there is no message yet. We are making every effort to locate him through all available channels," Seth added.

Family awaits information

Prakash Kumar Ghosh, brother of Ram Prasad Ghosh, said that there had been no contact with his brother since August 26 and that efforts were underway to trace him.

Prakash said that he last spoke to his brother on August 25 and that the family had not received any information about his whereabouts since then.

"My brother was in Nepal; I last spoke to him on August 25. Since August 26, there has been no contact, and we have not received any information about him so far," Prakash said.

He said his elder brother and sister-in-law had travelled to Nepal to search for Ram Prasad and were expected to reach Trishuli on Sunday.

"My elder brother and sister-in-law have gone there; they are expected to reach Trishuli today. We are making every possible effort," he said.

Prakash also said he had spoken to Sanjay Seth, who assured him that all possible efforts would be made to locate his brother.

"I spoke to the Minister of State for Defence, Sanjay Seth, who assured me that every effort would be made to locate him. However, he has not been traced yet," he added.

Kerala group narrowly escapes

Meanwhile, a 36-member group of Malayalis who were caught in the disaster narrowly escaped and returned to Kerala. The group travelled around 100 kilometres from the Nepal border, crossed into India and reached Gorakhpur Airport in Uttar Pradesh. From Gorakhpur, they returned home on two separate flights. Among them, five people from Kasaragod travelled to Bengaluru before returning home by train.

Death toll rises to 734

Meanwhile, the death toll from the catastrophic Rasuwa-Bhote Koshi flash floods has risen to 734, with emergency teams recovering bodies and human remains across multiple downstream districts, according to the latest updates released by Nepal's National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA). (ANI)