Young Uttarakhand innovator Ravi Tamta presented his flying car project to CM Pushkar Singh Dhami, who directed officials to explore government support under existing startup and industrial policies.

With the emerging technological innovation ecosystem of Uttarakhand getting noticed recently, it is after a meet-up between young innovator and start-up entrepreneur, Ravi Tamta, and Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami at the Chief Minister’s residence where he gave information about his ambitious flying car project.

In the course of the meeting, Tamta briefed the Chief Minister about his project along with technological innovation details and its current status and future plans to improve the technology. Dhami was appreciative of his work and urged him to continue developing the project further.

CM Dhami Tells Officials to Consider Supporting the Startup

The Chief Minister asked the Secretary, Industries, to explore ways to assist the startup with government assistance as per the rules.

They were also told to explore whether this project could get any benefits through facilities provided by Uttarakhand in the light of its existing policies related to startups and industries. It was made clear that all the existing facilities should be utilized for this project.

Emphasis on AI, Drones, and Electric Vehicles

The Chief Minister said that technology and innovation are becoming very important today, especially in areas like artificial intelligence, drones, electric vehicles, and aerospace.

The innovations in the above sectors can be potentially helpful in generating new job opportunities and economic development of the state, as per the Chief Minister. The government, as he said, wishes to encourage these youths along with providing help in taking their innovations to the stage of implementation.

Can New Transport Technologies Solve Mountain Connectivity?

The mountains in Uttarakhand and the prospects of technological transport in future were also highlighted by the Chief Minister.

The advanced technology in transport can help in increasing the connectivity in far-flung places in the future, according to him. But the projects involving flying vehicles will have to comply with technical and other requirements too before implementation.

Focus on Youth Entrepreneurs from the Government

Dhami said that creating an environment for youth innovation is a priority of the government. He stressed that the vision of New Uttarakhand is based not only on big infrastructural projects but also on entrepreneurship, innovation and efforts of youth.

The government wishes to enhance the startup and innovation ecosystem of the state so that youth can develop their innovative ideas for creating jobs and making themselves self-reliant.

Another one is the flying car project of Ravi Tamta, which has been introduced now as an innovative idea. Its future growth will be dependent on many factors like technology and regulation.