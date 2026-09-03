CM Dhami has ordered time-bound urban development in Uttarakhand, including road repairs, city beautification, parking plans, illegal construction tracking, city parks and faster approval systems.

The Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has asked the development authorities to expedite the process of road construction, parking facility, master planning, and other urban works.

At a meeting held with all development authorities from the Housing department, the Chief Minister asked that there should be no delay in the development works in future as this will not be entertained by him.

There was a need to make sure that deadlines are assigned to each work and there was accountability for the same.

Improving Roads in 15 Days

The Chief Minister has directed a survey of all roads in the development authority areas and all those roads which are found to be in bad shape should be taken up for improvement.

All concerned have been assigned the deadline of 15 days for improving such roads. Dhami also asked for a separate review of master plans and delayed development works.

Large-Scale Beautification Drive by October 15

The other matter that was discussed included beautification drive on large scale in urban areas. According to Dhami, the projects should be well designed to create an attractive landscape similar to that created in the case of G20 Summit.

It has been decided that the project should be completed by October 15. It was also made very clear that lack of funds cannot be used as an excuse for creating delays.

Monitoring of Unauthorised Construction

One of the important things that were stressed during the meeting was that of monitoring unauthorised construction. Every Development Authority in the state has to develop a dashboard on Illegal Construction Monitoring.

The dashboard has been expected to record the process from the stage of identification to demolition of unauthorised structures. The need for using technology like GIS, satellite imagery, and drones for early detection of the same was also stressed.

Dhami has also warned about taking strong action in case of any kind of collusion with the officials in case of illegal constructions.

More Emphasis on Parks and Parking

Dhami instructed officials to plan for city parks in urban areas, along with normal and pink toilets in such parks. About 70% of the above target needs to be met till the next review meeting.

In view of the parking issue in areas like Dehradun and Haridwar, MDDA and HRDA were instructed to prepare a concrete plan for parking in the form of multi-level, surface and peripheral parking including PPP-based models.

Transparency in map approval online and citizens-friendly website and land pooling pilot projects in 2 to 3 locations were other agenda items discussed in the meeting. The key takeaway from the above is that urban development plans need to go from files to ground.