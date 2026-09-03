A 27-year-old government bank officer, Aastha, shared her earnings on Instagram after two and a half years of service. She revealed a gross monthly salary of approximately Rs 94,000. Her post, which has gained significant online attention, also detailed various allowances for expenses like petrol and medical costs.

A 27-year-old government bank officer has sparked interest online after revealing her salary, allowances and benefits after around two and a half years in the banking sector. Aastha, who shared details of her career on Instagram, gave viewers a glimpse into the financial benefits associated with her government banking job. Her disclosure has particularly caught the attention of people preparing for banking and government recruitment examinations.

Introducing her video, Aastha wrote, “I am 27. Here's how much I earn as a government banker.” She revealed that her gross monthly salary is approximately Rs 94,000, giving prospective banking aspirants an idea of what compensation can look like after gaining experience in the sector.

Watch the viral video here:

Aastha also explained that a portion of her monthly salary goes towards the National Pension System (NPS). According to her, approximately Rs 14,000 is contributed to NPS every month. This means the headline salary figure should not automatically be interpreted as her monthly take-home pay, as deductions and other salary components can affect the amount credited to her account.

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Beyond her salary, the bank officer highlighted several allowances and reimbursements that add to the overall value of her employment. These include support for petrol, newspapers, telephone expenses, entertainment and medical costs. When her salary, allowances and other benefits are considered together, Aastha said her overall annual compensation works out to around Rs 12 lakh.

The post prompted considerable curiosity on social media. Viewers wanted to know more about her career path, the examination she cleared and the nature of her role. One user asked which examination she had cleared, while another asked about her exact job role. A third questioned whether the reported gross salary included components such as House Rent Allowance (HRA) and conveyance.

The discussion also highlights why government banking jobs remain popular among Indian graduates. Public-sector banking careers are often associated with relatively stable employment, structured salary progression and benefits such as medical coverage, housing-related allowances and retirement benefits. Popular recruitment routes include IBPS PO, IBPS Clerk, SBI PO and RBI Grade B, depending on the position and institution.

Aastha’s salary disclosure has therefore become more than a personal pay reveal. For aspiring bankers, it offers a real-world glimpse into how compensation can look after a few years of service, while also showing that the overall value of a government banking job can extend well beyond the monthly salary figure.

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