Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami highlights the government’s focus on women’s safety and empowerment while outlining the role of a dedicated Agniveer Cell to support soldiers after their military service.

In this regard, Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Pushkar Singh Dhami, said that his government was committed to making efforts towards ensuring safety of women and creating such an atmosphere that would contribute towards empowerment of the womenfolk.

Focus of the Government on Women’s Safety and Empowerment

The CM of the state said that security and empowerment of women continued to be a priority area for the Uttarakhand government. According to him, all the laws and policies that had been put in place by the state were meant to enhance safety and create conducive circumstances for empowerment of women.

He further said that the efforts made by the government were directed towards ensuring that the women felt safe as well as were provided with such an environment that would help them grow in terms of empowerment.

Agniveer Cell Created by State Government in Uttarakhand

Further, Dhami talked about the dedicated Agniveer Cell created by the state government for Agniveers who will be entering civilian life post-completion of their military tenure.

According to the Chief Minister, the government wants to provide assistance to the Agniveers of the first batch as per their requirements. The assistance includes helping Agniveers find work or other opportunities post-completion of their military tenure.

The scheme takes on additional importance in the case of Uttarakhand as military service is very much a part of many families’ history in the state.

Agnipath Scheme Gives Four-Year Military Service

Under the Agnipath scheme introduced by the central government, youth are taken into the military as Agniveers for a tenure of four years. Upon completion of their tenure, Agniveers are provided the option of continuing in military as regular members up to 25% of the batch.

Shifted Focus on Post-Military Careers for Agniveers

The purpose of the cell will be for the Uttarakhand government to aid Agniveers in making a shift in their lives in the post-military phase. This would involve helping them find employment and other avenues based on their needs.

The statement by CM Dhami reflects the government’s priority in two areas: security and empowerment of women and assistance to Agniveers to pursue civilian careers.