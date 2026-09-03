Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami stressed modern, career-focused education for every child as 26 madrasas received official recognition under the state’s new minority education framework.

CM Pushkar Singh Dhami of Uttarakhand has stressed the determination of his administration to ensure quality, modern and career-oriented education to all the children irrespective of their social or educational background. The statement was made by CM when he interacted with the press at the time of distribution of recognition certificates to minority educational institutes in Dehradun.

CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Stress on Education and Personality Building

According to the chief minister, education must not only impart knowledge to the children but must also ensure a successful career for them and personality building of the children, making them able to contribute to the development of the nation.

It must be ensured by the government that children from all sections of the society must get good education opportunities. This step is a great beginning for the educational sector of Uttarakhand, said the chief minister.

26 Madrasas Are Given Recognition

As a part of the initiative, recognition certificates were awarded to 26 functional madrasas located in various locations of Uttarakhand.

Dhami said that the step is a key milestone for establishing an organised educational system. He congratulated people for coming forward with the idea and promised to support them.

Also, the Chief Minister informed that the authority set up by the government for minority education will continue its efforts to improve the system.

New Regulations Make It Necessary for Institutions to Be Recognised

Speaking about institutions which are not yet recognised, Dhami said that following the new regulations becomes mandatory since the current academic session.

The Chief Minister informed that the Minority Education Authority came into effect on July 1. Since then, the institution was supposed to get recognition from the authority.

As per Dhami, the government was motivating institutions to go through the process of recognition and asserted that every institution which qualifies for it needs to adhere to the requirement. According to him, the regulatory framework is not only relevant in terms of organisational management but also due to the requirement of modern education for the better future of children.

This statement by the Chief Minister comes at a time when Uttarakhand is moving toward a more regulated framework for its minority educational institutions.