Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath is set to distribute relief materials to 1,000 flood-affected families in Farrukhabad. He will also provide housing land allotment certificates to those left homeless by the floods in the state.

The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will distribute relief materials to 1,000 flood-affected families in Farrukhabad on Thursday and provide housing land allotment certificates to families who have been rendered homeless due to floods.

The state government, in a post on X, said it was committed to providing all possible relief and assistance to flood-affected families under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the leadership of CM Yogi Adityanath.

Relief Measures for Affected Families

"Hand of Relief in the Hour of Calamity. The flood-affected receive support from the government... Under the guidance of Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji and the leadership of Chief Minister @myogiadityanath ji, the Uttar Pradesh government is committed to providing every possible relief and assistance to flood-affected families," the government said.

"In this regard, relief materials will be distributed to 1,000 flood-affected families in Farrukhabad district. Additionally, land allotment certificates for housing will be provided to families left homeless by the floods," the UP goverment said, adding that relief funds from the Disaster Relief Fund would be disbursed to affected families.

"The state government's objective is to ensure immediate relief, essential assistance, and dignified rehabilitation for every family affected by natural disasters like floods. In this difficult hour of calamity, along with delivering relief materials to the affected families, concrete steps are also being taken toward their rehabilitation and a secure future," the post added.

The relief programme is scheduled to be held at Police Lines in Farrukhabad today.

आपदा की घड़ी में राहत का हाथ बाढ़ पीड़ितों को मिला सरकार का साथ... प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi जी के मार्गदर्शन एवं मुख्यमंत्री @myogiadityanath जी के नेतृत्व में उत्तर प्रदेश सरकार बाढ़ प्रभावित परिवारों को हरसंभव राहत एवं सहायता उपलब्ध कराने के लिए प्रतिबद्ध है। इसी क्रम… pic.twitter.com/B2oK0i1RLO — Government of UP (@UPGovt) September 3, 2026

"Today, I will participate in programs in Farrukhabad to provide strength to the lives of families affected by the disaster and in Mathura to give new momentum to development and public welfare. In Farrukhabad, relief materials will be distributed to 1,000 families affected by the floods, and land allotment certificates for housing will be provided to families left homeless, along with relief amounts from the Disaster Relief Fund. In every moment of crisis, the state government stands with the affected families with complete sensitivity," Yogi Adityanath posted on X.

Wider Flood Situation in Uttar Pradesh

The development comes as several parts of Uttar Pradesh continue to monitor the flood situation amid rising water levels in the River Ganga.

Meanwhile, in Varanasi, the Ganga water level stood at 70.54 metres at 6 am on Thursday at the Rajghat gauge site, according to the Central Water Commission. The level was above the warning mark of 70.262 metres and rising at a rate of 2 cm per hour. The danger level at Rajghat is 71.262 metres, while the highest flood level is 73.901 metres.

Varanasi Officials Inspect Affected Areas

Earlier on Tuesday, Varanasi Police Commissioner Mohit Agrawal and District Magistrate Satyendra Kumar inspected flood-affected areas along the Ganga and Varuna rivers and reviewed arrangements for displaced residents.

The officials visited areas including Salarpur, Saraiya, Konia, Pul Kohna, Dhelvaria and Sarai Mohana and also inspected relief camps at the Primary School in Salarpur and Vidya Vihar Inter College.

The district administration has directed officials to remain on high alert, ensure continuous monitoring of affected areas and keep arrangements ready to shift people to safer locations whenever required. (ANI)