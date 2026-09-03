Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to legendary actor Uttam Kumar on his birth centenary, calling him a timeless icon. He shared a clip from his Mann Ki Baat address where he had spoken about the late actor's enduring legacy and his work.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday paid tributes to legendary actor Uttam Kumar on his birth centenary, calling him a timeless icon whose work continues to resonate across generations. PM Modi also shared a clip from his Mann Ki Baat address last Sunday, where he had spoken about the late actor's enduring legacy.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister said, "Mahanayak Uttam Kumar...a legend whose timeless performances connect with people across generations. Tributes on his birth centenary. Also sharing what I spoke about him during #MannKiBaat last Sunday." Mahanayak Uttam Kumar...a legend whose timeless performances connect with people across generations. Tributes on his birth centenary. Also sharing what I spoke about him during #MannKiBaat last Sunday. মহানায়ক উত্তম কুমার... এক কিংবদন্তি যাঁর কালজয়ী পরিবেশনা প্রজন্মান্তরের… pic.twitter.com/GQLr48AO7o — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 3, 2026

Born Arun Kumar Chattopadhyay on September 3, 1926, Uttam Kumar is fondly remembered as the "Mahanayak" of Bengali cinema. His career spanned more than three decades, during which he worked as an actor, director, producer, screenwriter, and composer.

PM's Remarks on Mann Ki Baat

During the 137th episode of Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi described Kumar as a versatile performer who captivated audiences and earned a lasting place in their hearts. "On September 3, we will mark the birth centenary of legendary actor Uttam Kumar. A versatile performer, he captivated audiences with his remarkable portrayals and earned a lasting place in the hearts of people," the Prime Minister said.

In his address, PM Modi also referred to the enduring connection between Uttam Kumar and filmmaker Satyajit Ray. Film lovers have long believed that Ray wrote his 1966 film Nayak: The Hero with Uttam Kumar in mind. "Uttam Kumar ji was a versatile actor who won hearts with his acting. Film lovers believe that Mr Satyajit Ray wrote the entire script of the film 'Nayak-The Hero' keeping the great hero Uttam Kumar ji in mind. Mr Satyajit Ray had said that he had dignity along with amazing emotional depth. He worked very hard to bring the character to life," PM Modi said.

Uttam Kumar's portrayal of the complex matinee idol in Nayak remains one of the defining performances of his career. The film explored the psychological pressures surrounding fame, with Kumar bringing vulnerability and emotional depth to the central character.

Career Milestones and Legacy

The actor's rise to stardom followed a difficult beginning. His film journey started with a supporting role in Drishtidan in 1948, and his early releases faced repeated box-office failures. He eventually found success with Basu Paribar in 1952.

Uttam Kumar achieved a significant milestone when he became the first recipient of the National Film Award for Best Actor in 1967, recognised for his performances in Antony Firingee and Satyajit Ray's Chiriyakhana.

Beyond acting, Kumar directed films, composed music, and sang playback tracks. He was also known for his philanthropy and resilience, with his contributions extending far beyond cinema. (ANI)