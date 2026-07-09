Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami directed banks to improve the Credit-Deposit Ratio in the state. He also reviewed social welfare schemes, ordering the completion of student hostels and ensuring automatic old-age pension for eligible citizens.

CM Dhami Directs Banks to Improve Credit-Deposit Ratio

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami is chairing the State Level Bankers' Committee (SLBC) meeting at the Secretariat. During the meeting, the Chief Minister directed banks to place special emphasis on improving the Credit-Deposit (CD) Ratio across the state.

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CM Dhami instructed officials to organise regular outreach camps in districts with low CD ratios to boost credit flow. Expressing concern over the poor Credit-Deposit Ratio in Bageshwar, Pauri Garhwal, Almora, Rudraprayag, Pithoragarh, and Tehri Garhwal, the Chief Minister called for immediate corrective measures.

He also stressed that "People should not face any difficulty in accessing the benefits of the government's various public welfare schemes."

Social Welfare Schemes Reviewed

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, CM Dhami reviewed the functioning of the Social Welfare Department and directed officials to design all welfare schemes keeping in mind not only present-day requirements but also the challenges and needs of the next 25 years. He said the schemes should remain effective over time and serve as "best practice" models for other states.

Directives for Hostel Construction and Financial Management

The Chief Minister instructed officials to ensure that the construction of Babu Jagjivan Ram Boys' Hostel at Doiwala (Dehradun), Babu Jagjivan Ram Boys' Hostel at Paines (Nainital), and Babu Jagjivan Ram Girls' Hostel at Someshwar (Almora) is completed by October so that Scheduled Caste students can soon benefit from improved residential and educational facilities. He also directed officials to integrate welfare schemes and ensure efficient financial management and optimal utilisation of resources during implementation and construction, a release said.

Automatic Pension for Senior Citizens

The Chief Minister further instructed that eligible citizens should be automatically brought under the Old Age Pension scheme upon attaining the age of 60, eliminating unnecessary procedural delays and ensuring timely pension benefits.

Over Rs 145 Crore Disbursed via DBT

During the meeting at the Chief Minister's residence auditorium, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami transferred the June 2026 pension instalments under various Social Welfare Department schemes through the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) "One-Click" system. A total of 980,950 beneficiaries received approximately Rs 145.42 crore directly into their bank accounts. Of this, the Central Government contributed around ₹7.02 crore, while the State Government contributed approximately ₹138.40 crore. (ANI)