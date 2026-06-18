A 45-year-old woman, Meena, was allegedly murdered by her longtime employer, Dr. Manish Gupta, inside her Kailash Hills home in South Delhi. Police say the doctor believed she was performing "black magic" on him. Investigators recovered a baseball bat and knife from the scene and are probing whether superstition alone motivated the crime.

A shocking murder in a posh South Delhi neighbourhood has once again highlighted how superstition can allegedly drive even educated people to commit horrific crimes. A 45-year-old woman was brutally murdered inside her home in Kailash Hills under the Amar Colony police station limits. Delhi Police have arrested a local doctor, identified as Dr. Manish Gupta, in connection with the killing.

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Trusted Employee Found Murdered Inside Her Home

The victim, identified as 45-year-old Meena, had worked for Dr. Manish Gupta for several years and was considered one of his most trusted employees. According to police, she managed the doctor's nearby clinic and shared a close professional association with him.

The case came to light after Meena was found lying in a pool of blood inside her residence in Kailash Hills, sending shockwaves through the neighbourhood.

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Police Recover Baseball Bat and Knife from Crime Scene

During the investigation, police recovered a blood-stained baseball bat and a sharp knife believed to have been used in the attack.

Preliminary forensic findings and the police investigation suggest that the accused allegedly struck Meena multiple times on the head with the baseball bat before stabbing her repeatedly with a knife-like weapon. She succumbed to her injuries at the scene.

Doctor Claims He Believed Victim Was Performing 'Black Magic'

Following the murder, Delhi Police detained and later arrested Dr. Manish Gupta after sustained questioning.

According to police, the doctor allegedly told investigators that he had been under severe mental stress for some time and believed Meena was performing "black magic" on him, which he thought was ruining his personal and professional life. Investigators suspect this alleged belief may have motivated the killing.

Police are also examining whether the accused's mental health requires evaluation as part of the investigation.

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Police Probe Whether There Was Another Motive

While the doctor has reportedly cited suspicion of black magic as the reason behind the crime, investigators are not treating that as the only possible motive.

The Amar Colony police have seized the victim's mobile phone along with documents from the clinic and are examining whether financial transactions, disputes related to the clinic, or any other underlying issues also played a role in the murder.

Officials said the investigation remains underway and every possible angle is being examined before drawing final conclusions.

Separate Probe Into Dr. Piyush Sood Case

Meanwhile, Delhi Police are also investigating the unrelated and high-profile case involving Dr. Piyush Sood.

He is accused of subjecting his estranged wife, Dr. Meenakshi Sood, to years of alleged domestic abuse, mental harassment and financial exploitation, which her family claims contributed to her mysterious and tragic death. The family has also alleged that Dr. Sood was involved in an extramarital relationship that severely affected the marriage.

Police are awaiting the post-mortem report in that case while continuing to investigate allegations of financial exploitation and other evidence.

Police say the Kailash Hills murder investigation is still in its early stages. Forensic evidence, digital records and seized documents are being examined to determine whether the alleged belief in black magic was the sole motive or whether other factors were involved.

The incident has sparked fresh debate over the continued influence of superstition in society and the devastating consequences it can have when combined with alleged mental distress and violent intent.

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