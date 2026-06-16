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'Nobody Dies on My Shift': Nurse Reveals Final Moments of Student Who Fell 130 Feet From Bridge in Brazil
Brazilian student Maria Eduarda Rodrigues de Freitas, 21, died after falling 130 feet from a bridge during an unlicensed bungee jump near Sao Paulo. An off-duty nurse who reached her after the fall said the young woman was still alive and responsive.
Tragic Fall During Unlicensed Bungee Jump In Brazil
Nurse Rayza Dias has revealed that a 21-year-old Brazilian student was still alive when rescuers reached her after a devastating 130-foot fall during an alleged unlicensed bungee jump near Sao Paulo. The victim, Maria Eduarda Rodrigues de Freitas, reportedly plunged from an abandoned bridge without a safety cord attached.
The incident happened on Saturday and was recorded on video. The footage quickly spread across social media, sparking widespread outrage and renewed concerns about safety standards at adventure tourism sites.
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Nurse Reached Victim After Fall
Dias, who was off duty at the time, said she rushed to help after witnessing the aftermath of the fall. She made her way down a steep and muddy slope to reach Rodrigues de Freitas at the bottom of the bridge.
The woman who was thrown off a 130-foot bridge without a cord in Brazil was still alive when an off-duty nurse got to her on the ground.
"I even talked to her... I told her, 'Nobody dies on my shift.' Even though I wasn’t on my shift..." said nurse Rayza Dias.
Three of the… pic.twitter.com/oEAzusrFV2
— Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) June 15, 2026
Speaking to Brazilian television programme Domingo Espetacular, Dias said she was able to speak to the young woman after reaching her. Despite the difficult conditions, she remained by her side while help arrived.
“I even talked to her,” Dias said. She recalled trying to reassure the student by saying, “Nobody dies on my shift,” even though she was not working at the time.
Dias also said she injured her hands while scrambling down the rough terrain near the bridge, which is known locally as the “Skeleton Bridge”.
Three Arrested in Investigation
Brazilian authorities have arrested three bungee jump operators on homicide charges linked to the incident.
According to reports, two of the suspects allegedly fled the scene after the tragedy but were later found with the help of a military helicopter. Three other workers connected to the operation were detained for questioning and later released without charge.
Investigators are now examining how the jump was carried out without proper safety equipment and whether established safety procedures were ignored. The case has raised serious concerns about unauthorised adventure activities and the safety of participants.
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