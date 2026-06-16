Dias, who was off duty at the time, said she rushed to help after witnessing the aftermath of the fall. She made her way down a steep and muddy slope to reach Rodrigues de Freitas at the bottom of the bridge.

The woman who was thrown off a 130-foot bridge without a cord in Brazil was still alive when an off-duty nurse got to her on the ground.



"I even talked to her... I told her, 'Nobody dies on my shift.' Even though I wasn’t on my shift..." said nurse Rayza Dias.



Three of the… pic.twitter.com/oEAzusrFV2 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) June 15, 2026

Speaking to Brazilian television programme Domingo Espetacular, Dias said she was able to speak to the young woman after reaching her. Despite the difficult conditions, she remained by her side while help arrived.

“I even talked to her,” Dias said. She recalled trying to reassure the student by saying, “Nobody dies on my shift,” even though she was not working at the time.

Dias also said she injured her hands while scrambling down the rough terrain near the bridge, which is known locally as the “Skeleton Bridge”.