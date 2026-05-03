The Uttar Pradesh Police arrested a rape accused in Agra on Saturday night following a brief encounter. The arrest was made after a woman filed a complaint of rape on May 2 at the Fatehpur Sikri Police Station. Multiple teams were formed to nab him.

The Uttar Pradesh Police arrested a rape accused after an encounter in Agra on Saturday night, officials said on Sunday.

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Police Detail the Arrest

According to Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Aditya, police received information about the alleged rape of a woman within the jurisdiction of Fatehpur Sikri Police Station on May 2. Acting swiftly, teams were formed to trace and arrest the accused.

"On the evening of May 2, 2026, a young woman residing within the jurisdiction of the Fatehpur Sikri Police Station informed the police that she had been raped by an unidentified youth. Taking immediate cognisance of the matter, a case was registered under the relevant legal sections. Multiple teams were formed to apprehend the accused. Following an encounter, the accused has been arrested, and further necessary legal proceedings are underway," the police official said.

Further details are awaited.

(ANI)