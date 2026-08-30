The family of US-based pilgrim Poonam Thakkar is seeking information after she went missing with a group of 47 during the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra amid devastating flash floods in Nepal. All contact was lost on August 26.

The family of US-based pilgrim Poonam Thakkar is seeking information about her whereabouts after she went missing during the Kailash Mansarovar pilgrimage amid devastating Nepal flash floods.

Poonam's brother Mohit Thakkar said she was in Nepal when the floods occurred and had travelled with a group of 47 people as part of a pilgrimage tour. He said the group was on its way for the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra and was scheduled to cross the Nepal-China border.

Speaking to ANI, Thakkar said, "My sister, Poonam Thakkar, was there (in Nepal) at the time (during the floods). She is based in the US and has been living there for about 22-23 years. They were on a tour that included a glacier visit, travelling from Canada; there were 47 people in the group in total... They arrived in Nepal on the 25th and stayed at a hotel. The last conversation, via message, took place on the morning of the 26th, around 8:00 AM, while she was having breakfast. Since then, there has been no contact with her, nor with anyone else from the group of 47... They were going on a pilgrimage, specifically the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, and were scheduled to cross the Nepal-China border."

He added that the family last spoke to the tour operator, who informed them that none of the 47 passengers could be contacted. "When we spoke at 8:00 AM on the 26th, they were having breakfast and mentioned that they were about to proceed to immigration to cross the border... Our family members have spoken to the US Mission and also to the authorities in Canada, where the tour originated, as well as the Nepal Mission; however, there have been no updates from any of these places so far. We last spoke to the tour operator yesterday, and they stated that none of the 47 passengers on the tour could be contacted; there is absolutely no communication... Everyone is extremely worried... We are waiting for an update or any kind of message," he further said.

Catastrophic Floods Hamper Rescue Efforts

The catastrophic flash floods and landslides triggered by the glacial collapse on August 26 continue to constitute a major humanitarian emergency across Nepal and adjoining Tibet, particularly along the Bhote Koshi and Trishuli river systems. The situation remains fluid, with rescue, recovery and identification operations continuing under extremely difficult terrain and weather conditions.

The total number of bodies recovered following the devastating flash floods in Nepal has reached 788 as of 3 pm on Sunday, Nepal Police announced. (ANI)