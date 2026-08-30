Teacher recruitment aspirants in Bhopal continue their 10-day hunger strike, demanding more vacancies for Class 2 & 3 posts. They have written letters in blood to the CM and threatened to seek euthanasia if their demands are not met.

Teacher recruitment aspirants protesting at Neelam Park in Bhopal have been on a hunger strike for 10 consecutive days, demanding an increase in vacancies for Class 2 and Class 3 posts.

Some of the protesters say that they have written letters in blood to Madhya Pradesh Education Minister and Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, seeking action on their demands and added that they should be granted euthanasia if their demands are not accepted.

The protesting candidates said no government official, political leader or spokesperson had visited them during the protest, and alleged that no minister had come to speak with them.

The health of one of the protesting candidates, Priyanka Singh, also deteriorated on Sunday morning during the hunger strike, according to the protesters.

Protesters' Demands and Desperate Measures

Speaking to ANI, Priyanka Singh said the candidates were demanding 3,000 vacancies per subject for Class 2 and 25,000 vacancies for Class 3. "We have only one demand: an increase in posts (vacancies) -- 3,000 per subject in Class 2 (Varg 2) and 25,000 in Class 3 (Varg 3)," she said.

Singh said no public representative or government official had visited the protesters so far. She also alleged that the candidates were not being allowed to meet the Education Minister despite going to his residence.

Asked how long the hunger strike would continue, Singh said, "Until our demands are accepted."

Another candidate, Lekha, said the letter written in blood was addressed to the Education Minister and Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, seeking an increase in vacancies. "Sir, we have only one demand: an increase in vacancies for us -- 3,000 per subject in Class 2 (Varg 2) and 25,000 in Class 3 (Varg 3). Until our demands are fulfilled, we will not leave from here," she said.

She said one of the protesting candidates, Priyanka Singh, had been on a hunger strike and the protesters were awaiting a response from the Education Minister and the Chief Minister.

Asked about the reference to euthanasia in the letter, Lekha said, "Yes, if our demands are not fulfilled and our vacancies are not increased, we should be granted euthanasia."

Another protester, Jaswant Singh Dangi, said the candidates had been sitting in protest since August 21 and alleged that the government had not responded to their demands. "We will definitely go all the way to euthanasia... we will go as far as euthanasia and escalate the strike even further, sir," Dangi said when asked about their next step if vacancies were not increased by September 5.

Opposition Criticises Government Inaction

Meanwhile, AICC Secretary Kunal Chaudhary criticised the BJP-led Madhya Pradesh government over the issue, alleging that the education system was being affected by school closures and a lack of teacher recruitment. "The way the BJP government is ruining the education system of Madhya Pradesh--by continuously shutting down schools and by not recruiting teachers, they are constantly destroying the education system," he said.

Chaudhary claimed that according to a recent CAG report, 1.15 lakh posts were vacant in Class 2 and Class 3. "According to the recent CAG report, 115,000 posts are lying vacant in Class 2 and Class 3. And the people--these youths--are writing, "Government, grant me euthanasia," yet the government's heart does not melt. Because all they are doing is taking loans, indulging in crime, engaging in corruption, doing self-promotion, and spreading graft. But how to run a government, how to recruit within the education department, how to provide employment to eligible people--they have failed at that. These people are sitting on a hunger strike, writing letters in blood...," he added. (ANI)