The Assam BJP praised recent Cabinet decisions, including a renewable energy project, a Proton Beam Therapy Centre, Rs 50,000 cr for infra, a railway overbridge, and industrial land allocation, as steps towards a 'Viksit Assam'.

The Assam BJP has welcomed a series of key decisions taken at the latest meeting of the State Cabinet, describing them as a significant step towards accelerating Assam's overall development, strengthening public welfare and building a robust and self-reliant state for future generations.

In a press statement issued from the BJP's Assam headquarters, Atal Bihari Vajpayee Bhawan, party spokesperson Brojen Mahanta said the decisions reflected the state government's commitment to giving greater momentum to the vision of a "Viksit Assam" under the leadership of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Boosting Energy and Healthcare

Among the major decisions, the Cabinet approved the establishment of an integrated renewable energy project in Goalpara with a capacity of 30 MW of solar power generation and 25 MW of energy storage. The initiative is expected to expand the state's use of renewable energy while strengthening its long-term energy security.

According to the release, in a major boost to Assam's healthcare infrastructure, the Cabinet also approved the establishment of a Proton Beam Therapy Centre at the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital at an estimated cost of nearly Rs 600 crore. The state-of-the-art facility is expected to mark a significant advancement in cancer treatment in Assam and make advanced healthcare more accessible to patients across the Northeast.

Driving Infrastructure and Connectivity

In line with the "Viksit Assam: Vision" roadmap, the Cabinet approved an investment of Rs 50,000 crore over the next five years for the implementation of major capital infrastructure projects across the state. The large-scale investment is expected to create new opportunities for infrastructure development, economic expansion and employment generation.

To improve connectivity in and around Lanka town, the Cabinet approved an expenditure of more than Rs 155 crore for the construction of an approximately 1.1-km railway overbridge connecting Kherbari-Chabiali in West Karbi Anglong with the bypass section of National Highway 27. The project is expected to ease traffic movement and strengthen connectivity in the region.

The Cabinet also approved an allocation of more than Rs 109 crore for infrastructure development at Gauhati University, further bolstering the state's higher education infrastructure, according to the release.

Fostering Industrial Growth and Reforms

In another key decision, 1,174 bighas of land in Nagaon and Kamrup Metropolitan districts were approved for allocation to the Department of Industries, Commerce and Public Enterprises for the development of industrial estates and land banks. The move is expected to facilitate the establishment of new industries by ensuring the availability of suitable land and a more enabling investment environment.

The Cabinet also approved amendments to the Assam Industrial and Investment Policy, 2019, to include vehicle scrapping facilities among eligible industries. At the same time, it approved the provision of favourable industrial incentives for proposed investments of nearly Rs 300 crore, aimed at attracting large-scale investment to the state.

Further, through amendments to the Assam Trade Articles (Licensing and Control) Order, 2026, the Cabinet decided to remove the requirement for a retail licence for the sale of petroleum products, a move aimed at simplifying business procedures and creating a more business-friendly and investment-oriented environment.

Public Welfare and Administrative Changes

Giving priority to food security and public welfare, the Cabinet approved the continuation of subsidised distribution of masoor dal and sugar at a combined price of Rs 105. More than 70 lakh families across the state are expected to benefit from the measure.

The release further stated that the Cabinet also approved the introduction of a new valuation mechanism for determining the market value of tea gardens and for calculating stamp duty and registration fees on the transfer of tea garden land. The decision is expected to bring greater transparency, consistency and efficiency to the valuation of land and properties associated with the tea industry.

Mahanta said the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led state government was steadily pursuing a development model that combines immediate public welfare with long-term economic and infrastructural growth. He said the latest Cabinet decisions would serve as another significant milestone in Assam's journey towards becoming a stronger, self-reliant and more prosperous state.