A couple, Anil Das (35) and Khushboo (30), sustained around 60 per cent burn injuries following a small LPG cylinder blast in their jhuggi in Delhi's Vivek Vihar. They were rushed to Rajiv Gandhi Hospital for treatment.

Two people sustained burn injuries after a small LPG cylinder blast at a jhuggi in the Vivek Vihar area on Sunday. The incident occurred at Jhuggi No. 11, located behind the police station in Vivek Vihar, under the jurisdiction of CBD Shahdara.

Couple Sustains 60% Burns

According to the officials, the small LPG cylinder blast resulted in burn injuries to two people, who were subsequently rushed to Rajiv Gandhi Hospital by PCR. The injured have been identified as the son of Hari Narayana, Anil Das (35), and his wife Khushboo (30). Both Anil Das and Khushboo sustained around 60 per cent burn injuries. Following the incident, two water tenders and one water bowser were sent to the spot. (ANI)