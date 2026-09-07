Two men were arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Gonda for pelting stones at a Police Response Vehicle. The accused, identified as Girvar Dayal and Shivdayal, also attacked the police team that arrived at the spot, causing minor injuries to officers.

Two people were arrested for allegedly pelting stones at a patrolling Police Response Vehicle (PRV) near Chhiras village in Uttar Pradesh's Gonda district, a police official said on Monday.

Police Team Attacked

According to Karnailganj Circle Officer (CO) Anand Kumar Rai, police officials received information regarding the incident during the midnight hours of September 6–7, 2026. Upon reaching the spot, the police team was allegedly attacked with stones by local residents.

The Circle Officer further stated that some members of the police team sustained minor injuries. Taking swift action, police arrested two individuals involved in the assault. The arrested persons have been identified as Girvar Dayal alias Naga and Shivdayal alias Sachin/Dadau.

"During the night of September 6–7, 2026, information was received regarding stone-pelting on a PRV (Police Response Vehicle) conducting night patrolling in Chhiras under the Kaudia police station area. Upon receiving this information, the Station House Officer (SHO), along with a police force, immediately reached the spot, whereupon the police team was also attacked with stones by residents Girvar Dayal Naga and Shiv Dayal, son of Gopi Nath Shukla. Some members of the police team sustained minor injuries in the incident," said Rai.

Legal Action and Criminal History

Following the incident, the Uttar Pradesh Police took both accused into custody and registered a case under relevant sections of the law at the Kaudia police station, with necessary legal proceedings currently underway.

According to Circle Officer Anand Kumar Rai, both individuals have multiple prior criminal cases registered against them at the same police station. The police confirmed that the law and order situation at the spot is currently normal

"A case under relevant sections has been registered at Kaudia police station, and necessary legal proceedings are underway. It is to be informed that both accused have been taken into police custody, and the law and order situation at the spot is normal. Several cases have been previously registered against both accused at Kaudia police station," added Rai. (ANI)