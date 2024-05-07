Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    UP SHOCKER! Woman arrested for torturing husband, burning body parts with cigarette (WATCH)

    Disturbing video obtained from inside the residence corroborates these allegations, showing Mehar Jahan physically assaulting her husband, restraining him, and attempting to suffocate him while seated atop his chest. The footage also shows her inflicting burns on his body with a lit cigarette.

    UP SHOCKER! Woman arrested for torturing husband, burning body parts with cigarette (WATCH) AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published May 7, 2024, 11:47 AM IST

    Shocking revelations have emerged from Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh, where a woman is accused of torturing her husband, including burning his body parts with a cigarette after tying him up. The accused, identified as Mehar Jahan, was arrested by the Seohara district police on May 5, following a formal complaint lodged by her husband.

    The victim, Manan Zaidi, alleged that his wife drugged him, tied his hands and legs, and proceeded to burn his body with a cigarette. Disturbing video obtained from inside the residence corroborates these allegations, showing Mehar Jahan physically assaulting her husband, restraining him, and attempting to suffocate him while seated atop his chest. The footage also shows her inflicting burns on his body with a lit cigarette.

    Jharkhand minister's secretary, domestic help arrested after Rs 34 crore cash recovered

    This is not the first time that Manan Zaidi has sought intervention from law enforcement regarding his wife's alleged abusive behavior. Earlier complaints detailed instances of Mehar subjecting him to torment by intoxicating him, restraint by binding his extremities, and physical abuse.

    Kerala: Husband attacks wife's friend who came to bedroom in Kozhikode

    Acting swiftly on the victim's complaint, the police initiated legal proceedings against Mehar Jahan under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including charges of attempted murder, assault, and torture. Mehar has been taken into custody pending further investigation.

    Superintendent of Police Dharampal Singh affirmed the police's commitment to the case and said, "Based on the complaint, the police have registered a report against the accused woman under relevant sections and arrested her. Further action is being taken."

    Last Updated May 7, 2024, 11:47 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Jharkhand minister's secretary, domestic help arrested after Rs 34 crore cash recovered AJR

    Jharkhand minister's secretary, domestic help arrested after Rs 34 crore cash recovered

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: What is EPIC number? How to search your voter ID using it? gcw

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: What is EPIC number? How to search your voter ID using it?

    Kerala Lottery Results Sthree Sakthi SS 414 May 07 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money and more anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Sthree Sakthi SS 414 May 07 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money and more

    Kerala: Husband attacks wife's friend who came to bedroom in Kozhikode rkn

    Kerala: Husband attacks wife's friend who came to bedroom in Kozhikode

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: Riteish Deshmukh-Genelia cast vote, urges people 'voting is crucial' RKK

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: Riteish Deshmukh-Genelia cast vote, urges people 'voting is crucial'

    Recent Stories

    Kerala: West Nile fever outbreak in Kozhikode; 5 cases reported anr

    Kerala: West Nile fever outbreak in Kozhikode; 5 cases reported

    Where is Deepika Padukone? Why did actress skip Met Gala THIS year? Check her viral photo RBA

    Where is Deepika Padukone? Why did actress skip Met Gala THIS year? Check her viral photo

    Weight loss drinks: 6 liquids that can help reduce your inches RKK

    Weight loss drinks: 6 liquids that can help reduce your inches

    Jharkhand minister's secretary, domestic help arrested after Rs 34 crore cash recovered AJR

    Jharkhand minister's secretary, domestic help arrested after Rs 34 crore cash recovered

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: What is EPIC number? How to search your voter ID using it? gcw

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: What is EPIC number? How to search your voter ID using it?

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi's NEW prediction: BJP CM will take oath in Odisha on June 10

    PM Modi's NEW prediction: BJP CM will take oath in Odisha on June 10 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    cricket IPL 2024: Manipal Hospitals treats transplant survivors to a memorable evening at Chinnaswamy Stadium (WATCH) osf

    IPL 2024: Manipal Hospitals treats transplant survivors to a memorable evening at Chinnaswamy Stadium (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Manipal Hospitals facilitates voting for 50 medically fit inpatients during Lok Sabha elections 2024 (WATCH) AJR

    Manipal Hospitals facilitates voting for 50 medically fit inpatients during Lok Sabha elections 2024 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 78-year-old woman with pneumonia comes to vote on Stretcher in Bengaluru vkp

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 78-year-old woman with pneumonia comes to vote on Stretcher in Bengaluru

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Video Icon