UP SHOCKER! Woman arrested for torturing husband, burning body parts with cigarette (WATCH)

Shocking revelations have emerged from Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh, where a woman is accused of torturing her husband, including burning his body parts with a cigarette after tying him up. The accused, identified as Mehar Jahan, was arrested by the Seohara district police on May 5, following a formal complaint lodged by her husband.

The victim, Manan Zaidi, alleged that his wife drugged him, tied his hands and legs, and proceeded to burn his body with a cigarette. Disturbing video obtained from inside the residence corroborates these allegations, showing Mehar Jahan physically assaulting her husband, restraining him, and attempting to suffocate him while seated atop his chest. The footage also shows her inflicting burns on his body with a lit cigarette.

This is not the first time that Manan Zaidi has sought intervention from law enforcement regarding his wife's alleged abusive behavior. Earlier complaints detailed instances of Mehar subjecting him to torment by intoxicating him, restraint by binding his extremities, and physical abuse.

Acting swiftly on the victim's complaint, the police initiated legal proceedings against Mehar Jahan under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including charges of attempted murder, assault, and torture. Mehar has been taken into custody pending further investigation.

Superintendent of Police Dharampal Singh affirmed the police's commitment to the case and said, "Based on the complaint, the police have registered a report against the accused woman under relevant sections and arrested her. Further action is being taken."

