Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Jharkhand minister's secretary, domestic help arrested after Rs 34 crore cash recovered

    According to reports, both Sanjiv Lal and Jahangir were arrested under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) after undergoing overnight questioning. They are scheduled to appear before a court today, where the ED will seek their remand for further investigation.

    Jharkhand minister's secretary, domestic help arrested after Rs 34 crore cash recovered AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published May 7, 2024, 11:19 AM IST

    The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday (May 7) took a significant step in a high-profile money laundering case, arresting Jharkhand Minister Alamgir Alam's personal secretary, Sanjiv Lal, and Lal's house help, Jahangir, following the recovery of unaccounted cash amounting to Rs 34.23 crore during a raid conducted on Monday.

    According to reports, both Sanjiv Lal and Jahangir were arrested under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) after undergoing overnight questioning. They are scheduled to appear before a court today, where the ED will seek their remand for further investigation.

    Kerala: Husband attacks wife's friend who came to bedroom in Kozhikode

    Senior Congress leader and Jharkhand's Rural Development Minister Alamgir Alam has denied any involvement in the alleged wrongdoing.

    The ED's raids on Monday targeted multiple locations in Ranchi, including a residence occupied by Jahangir. The investigation is part of a broader probe into a money laundering case involving Virendra K Ram, a former chief engineer of the Jharkhand Rural Development Department, who was arrested in February 2023.

    It is said that the case revolves around suspected irregularities in the implementation of various schemes within the department.

    Aside from the substantial cash and jewelry seized from Jahangir's premises, the probe also uncovered Rs 3 crore at another location linked to builder Munna Singh, who had previously operated as a contractor within the Jharkhand Rural Development Department.

    Sunita Williams' 3rd mission to space called off hours before liftoff due to technical glitch

    The origins of the money laundering case against Virendra K Ram trace back to a complaint filed by the Jharkhand Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB).

    In a statement issued last year, the ED had accused Ram of "generating proceeds of crime through commissions from contractors in exchange for tender allocations."

    Last Updated May 7, 2024, 11:19 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: What is EPIC number? How to search your voter ID using it? gcw

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: What is EPIC number? How to search your voter ID using it?

    Kerala Lottery Results Sthree Sakthi SS 414 May 07 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money and more anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Sthree Sakthi SS 414 May 07 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money and more

    Kerala: Husband attacks wife's friend who came to bedroom in Kozhikode rkn

    Kerala: Husband attacks wife's friend who came to bedroom in Kozhikode

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: Riteish Deshmukh-Genelia cast vote, urges people 'voting is crucial' RKK

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: Riteish Deshmukh-Genelia cast vote, urges people 'voting is crucial'

    Kerala: Supreme Court expresses displeasure over extra fee for sanitary waste disposal in Kochi city anr

    Kerala: Supreme Court expresses displeasure over extra fee for sanitary waste disposal in Kochi city

    Recent Stories

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: What is EPIC number? How to search your voter ID using it? gcw

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: What is EPIC number? How to search your voter ID using it?

    Salman Khan house firing case: Police arrests 5th accused from Rajasthan who provided money to shooters RKK

    Salman Khan house firing case: Police arrests 5th accused from Rajasthan who provided money to shooters

    Fire breaks out at Raksha hospital in Bengaluru's Rajanukunte, no injuries reported vkp

    BREAKING: Fire breaks out inside Raksha hospital in Bengaluru’s Rajanukunte, no injuries reported

    Met Gala 2024: Jennifer Lopez dons jaw-dropping sheer Schiaparelli gown made of 2.5 million sliver bugle beads RBA

    Met Gala 2024: Jennifer Lopez dons jaw-dropping sheer Schiaparelli gown made of 2.5 million sliver bugle beads

    Kerala Lottery Results Sthree Sakthi SS 414 May 07 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money and more anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Sthree Sakthi SS 414 May 07 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money and more

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi's NEW prediction: BJP CM will take oath in Odisha on June 10

    PM Modi's NEW prediction: BJP CM will take oath in Odisha on June 10 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    cricket IPL 2024: Manipal Hospitals treats transplant survivors to a memorable evening at Chinnaswamy Stadium (WATCH) osf

    IPL 2024: Manipal Hospitals treats transplant survivors to a memorable evening at Chinnaswamy Stadium (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Manipal Hospitals facilitates voting for 50 medically fit inpatients during Lok Sabha elections 2024 (WATCH) AJR

    Manipal Hospitals facilitates voting for 50 medically fit inpatients during Lok Sabha elections 2024 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 78-year-old woman with pneumonia comes to vote on Stretcher in Bengaluru vkp

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 78-year-old woman with pneumonia comes to vote on Stretcher in Bengaluru

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Video Icon