Jharkhand minister's secretary, domestic help arrested after Rs 34 crore cash recovered

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday (May 7) took a significant step in a high-profile money laundering case, arresting Jharkhand Minister Alamgir Alam's personal secretary, Sanjiv Lal, and Lal's house help, Jahangir, following the recovery of unaccounted cash amounting to Rs 34.23 crore during a raid conducted on Monday.

According to reports, both Sanjiv Lal and Jahangir were arrested under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) after undergoing overnight questioning. They are scheduled to appear before a court today, where the ED will seek their remand for further investigation.

Senior Congress leader and Jharkhand's Rural Development Minister Alamgir Alam has denied any involvement in the alleged wrongdoing.

The ED's raids on Monday targeted multiple locations in Ranchi, including a residence occupied by Jahangir. The investigation is part of a broader probe into a money laundering case involving Virendra K Ram, a former chief engineer of the Jharkhand Rural Development Department, who was arrested in February 2023.

It is said that the case revolves around suspected irregularities in the implementation of various schemes within the department.

Aside from the substantial cash and jewelry seized from Jahangir's premises, the probe also uncovered Rs 3 crore at another location linked to builder Munna Singh, who had previously operated as a contractor within the Jharkhand Rural Development Department.

The origins of the money laundering case against Virendra K Ram trace back to a complaint filed by the Jharkhand Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB).

In a statement issued last year, the ED had accused Ram of "generating proceeds of crime through commissions from contractors in exchange for tender allocations."

