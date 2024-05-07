Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala: Husband attacks wife's friend who came to bedroom in Kozhikode

    A husband hacked his wife's friend in Kozhikode on Monday( May 6). The incident took place near Thamarassery in Kozhikode district.

    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published May 7, 2024, 10:29 AM IST

    Kozhikode: A husband hacked his wife's friend in Kozhikode on Monday( May 6). The incident took place near Thamarassery in Kozhikode district. The husband attacked a native of Areekode on his head and face.

    Earlier, the husband filed a complaint with the Thamarassery police about the missing of his wife and son. Later, the relatives of the woman's friend brought the woman to the police station. The police then called her husband and relatives and both of them went to their home.

    However, after reaching home, the wife's friend entered the bedroom and created a verbal argument between the husband and the friend. The husband, who came with a knife, attacked his friend and beat him with a nearby table fan.

    The woman and her friend left the house after the attack. The locals took both of them to the hospital in an ambulance. After initial treatment at the Thamarassery Taluk Hospital, he was shifted to Kozhikode Medical College Hospital. The police have registered a case and started an investigation in the matter.

