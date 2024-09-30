Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Tripura HORROR! 62-year-old woman tied to tree, burnt alive by two sons over alleged family dispute

    A 62-year-old woman was allegedly tied to a tree and set on fire by her own two sons in West Tripura, police officials said on Sunday. The gruesome incident occurred on Saturday night, reportedly following a family dispute.

    Shweta Kumari
    First Published Sep 30, 2024, 2:48 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 30, 2024, 2:48 PM IST

    In a spine-chilling act of brutality, a 62-year-old woman was allegedly tied to a tree and set on fire by her own two sons in West Tripura, police officials said on Sunday. The shocking crime, which unfolded in the Khamarbari area under the jurisdiction of Champaknagar police station, has left the local community shaken.

    According to a report by Times of India (TOI), the gruesome incident occurred on Saturday night, reportedly following a family dispute. Authorities suspect that unresolved tensions within the household may have fueled this incident. The elderly woman, who had been living with her two sons after the death of her husband a year and a half ago, met her horrific end in her own village.

    Acting on a tip-off, police rushed to the scene, where they discovered the victim’s charred remains still bound to a tree. "After receiving an input that a woman was set on fire, a police team rushed there and found the burnt body tied to a tree. We took the body to the hospital for post-mortem examination," stated Kamal Krishna Koloi, the sub-divisional police officer of Jirania, recounting the chilling discovery.

    Also read: UP SHOCKER! Class 2 student killed as part of 'black magic' to bring 'fame, glory, success' to Hathras school

    Both sons have been swiftly taken into custody by authorities. "We have arrested her two sons for their alleged involvement in the case. They will be produced before the court on Monday, seeking police remand for interrogation. A family dispute may be the reason behind the incident," Koloi added.

