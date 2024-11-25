UP: Sambhal mosque survey sparks clashes leaving 3 dead; internet suspended, schools shut

Violence erupted in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh, during a court-ordered survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid, resulting in three deaths. Following the clashes, internet services were suspended, and schools were shut to maintain order.

Sambhal: In Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal, internet services were suspended, and schools were closed after violence over a mosque survey resulted in three fatalities on Sunday (Nov 24). Tensions flared Sunday morning as a court-mandated survey of the Mughal-era Shahi Jama Masjid triggered violent clashes between locals and police. The mosque is embroiled in a legal dispute over allegations that it was constructed on the site of a Hindu temple.

Protesters reportedly set vehicles ablaze and hurled stones at the police, prompting authorities to use tear gas and batons to control the situation. Amid the unrest, approximately 20 police officers sustained injuries, with one constable in critical condition due to a head injury.

Authorities have detained 21 individuals, including two women, and initiated an investigation. Officials confirmed that those involved in the violence would face charges under the stringent National Security Act (NSA).

Internet services in Sambhal tehsil have been suspended for 24 hours, and the district administration has declared November 25 as a holiday for students up to Class 12. Authorities have also restricted entry into Sambhal, barring outsiders, social organizations, and public representatives from entering the area without prior approval.

The survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid was prompted by a court complaint filed by Supreme Court lawyer Vishnu Shankar Jain, who asserted that the mosque was originally a Hindu temple, Hari Har Mandir, partially demolished by Mughal emperor Babar in 1529.

The region has been on edge in recent days, with prohibitory orders in place to restrict gatherings of more than five people and a heavy police presence to maintain order. On Saturday, the district administration took preventive measures by securing bonds of up to Rs 10 lakh from 35 individuals to ensure peace.

Sambhal, known for its rich history and cultural heritage, has become a focal point of communal tensions. The Shahi Jama Masjid, a Mughal-era structure, is now at the heart of this contentious dispute.

