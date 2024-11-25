Why Aamir Khan used to spit on his co-actresses' hands? Here’s the reason

 Aamir Khan’s bizarre confession about spitting on his co-actresses’ hands has sparked controversy, with netizens criticizing his behavior, despite his upcoming ambitious film plans.
 

Nancy Tiwari
First Published Nov 25, 2024, 9:48 AM IST

Aamir Khan, renowned for his acting talent, sparked controversy after a video from the 18th Mumbai Film Festival went viral. In the video, he humorously revealed that he used to spit on his heroines' hands while filming Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar. The bizarre confession, intended as a prank, has enraged netizens, leading to widespread backlash on social media.

 

In a viral video, Aamir Khan, along with Farah Khan and co-stars from Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar, humorously discussed his habit of spitting on his co-actresses' hands. Aamir joked that the heroines whose hands he spat on became “number one,” while Pooja Bedi made a playful comment. However, the video sparked outrage on Reddit, with many condemning his actions as disrespectful.

 

Aamir Khan's confession has sparked swift backlash, with social media users criticizing his behavior as disrespectful. Many questioned how such actions were tolerated, while others sarcastically suggested he should’ve spat on his underperforming films. The act, regardless of intention, was seen as distasteful, leading to concerns about his past relationships and treatment of others.

 

Despite the controversy, Aamir Khan is focused on his career, taking on six films after a break post-Laal Singh Chaddha. He plans to stay productive, support creative talent, and make a lasting impact before retiring in his 70s.
 

