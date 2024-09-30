Caught on camera: Kanpur coaching centre teacher kisses, engages in obscene acts with female student (WATCH)

A biology teacher at a NEET coaching institute in Kanpur has been arrested after CCTV footage revealed him engaging in inappropriate acts with a student.

A biology teacher at a NEET coaching institute in Kanpur has been arrested after CCTV footage revealed him engaging in inappropriate acts with a student. The arrest was made after the coaching director, Ashish Srivastava, who resides in Tulsi Nagar, filed a complaint stating that he found incriminating evidence against the teacher in a pen drive in a sealed envelope addressed to him at the institute's office two days ago.

When the pen drive was checked, a CCTV footage was found in which biology teacher, Sahil Siddiqui, was seen doing obscene acts with a female student inside the coaching centre.

Sahil Siddiqui, wearing a white shirt, was seen in the footage, kissing, hugging the female student, later leading her to the bathroom during class hours.

Upon an inquest at his own end, the director uncovered that the said teacher had been accused of ‘misleading' multiple girl students in the past.

According to reports, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Central Mahesh Kumar said that a case of molestation has been registered against the accused teacher based on the written complaint of the manager of the coaching centre, and the accused has been arrested.

Further legal investigation is underway.

