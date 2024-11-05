UP HORROR! Blinded by superstition, man guns down wife, 3 children; was told 'wife was hindrance in success'

In a shocking incident, a 48-year-old man allegedly shot dead his wife, two sons, and a daughter before fleeing the scene in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi. The incident police say could be an act prompted by a superstitious belief.

In a shocking incident, a 48-year-old man allegedly shot dead his wife, two sons, and a daughter before fleeing the scene in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi. The incident that unfolded on Monday night, police say could be an act prompted by a superstitious belief.

The accused, Rajendra Gupta, who is currently on the run is being traced by the police via his mobile device.

According to Gupta's neighbors, he had a disturbing history, having previously murdered both his father and a security guard.

The crime came to light on Tuesday afternoon when tenants living on the property grew suspicious of a long silence from Rajendra’s family. Concerned, the tenants alerted the police, who arrived at the scene and began their investigation. Subsequently, police recovered the bodies of Gupta’s wife, Neetu (45), his sons Navnendra (25) and Subhendra (15), and his daughter Gaurangi (16).

Tantrik or superstitious belief behind murder?

A tenant revealed that Rajendra often quarreled with his wife and expressed a desire to remarry, claiming that a so-called ‘tantrik’ or occultist had convinced him his wife was a barrier in the way to his success. Acting on this distorted belief, Rajendra allegedly committed the crime.

Police have now sealed off the area and are working round-the-clock to apprehend Rajendra. “We will catch him soon,” assured a police official.

