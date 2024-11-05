UP HORROR! Blinded by superstition, man guns down wife, 3 children; was told 'wife was hindrance in success'

In a shocking incident, a 48-year-old man allegedly shot dead his wife, two sons, and a daughter before fleeing the scene in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi. The incident police say could be an act prompted by a superstitious belief.

UP HORROR! Blinded by superstition, man guns down wife, 3 children; was told 'wife was hindrance in success' shk
Author
Shweta Kumari
First Published Nov 5, 2024, 4:50 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 5, 2024, 4:50 PM IST

In a shocking incident, a 48-year-old man allegedly shot dead his wife, two sons, and a daughter before fleeing the scene in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi. The incident that unfolded on Monday night, police say could be an act prompted by a superstitious belief.

The accused, Rajendra Gupta, who is currently on the run is being traced by the police via his mobile device.

According to Gupta's neighbors, he had a disturbing history, having previously murdered both his father and a security guard.

The crime came to light on Tuesday afternoon when tenants living on the property grew suspicious of a long silence from Rajendra’s family. Concerned, the tenants alerted the police, who arrived at the scene and began their investigation. Subsequently, police recovered the bodies of Gupta’s wife, Neetu (45), his sons Navnendra (25) and Subhendra (15), and his daughter Gaurangi (16).

Also read: UP SHOCKER! Teacher shot dead by bike-borne men in broad daylight; chilling murder caught on CCTV (WATCH)

Tantrik or superstitious belief behind murder?

A tenant revealed that Rajendra often quarreled with his wife and expressed a desire to remarry, claiming that a so-called ‘tantrik’ or occultist had convinced him his wife was a barrier in the way to his success. Acting on this distorted belief, Rajendra allegedly committed the crime.

Police have now sealed off the area and are working round-the-clock to apprehend Rajendra. “We will catch him soon,” assured a police official.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Bengaluru Police arrest man for placing mobile inside Jayadeva hospital washroom; Probe underway vkp

Bengaluru: Police arrest man for placing mobile inside Jayadeva hospital washroom; Probe underway

Karnataka govt employee self death writes Lakshmi Hebbalkar PA name in death note vkp

Karnataka: Another govt employee commits suicide in Belagavi, Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar’s aide blamed in note

"Religious events only": Amicus curiae report suggests stricter regulations on elephant processions in Kerala dmn

"Religious events only": Amicus curiae report suggests stricter regulations on elephant processions in Kerala

'You only pay for his beers': Husband day care centre poster in Pune goes viral, leaves Internet in splits shk

'You only pay for his beers': Husband day care centre poster in Pune goes viral, leaves Internet in splits

Who is Sharda Sinha? Renowned Bhojpuri singer on ventilator; PM Modi assures support AJR

Who is Sharda Sinha? Renowned Bhojpuri singer on ventilator; PM Modi assures support

Recent Stories

US elections 2024: ChatGPT faces accusations of favouring Kamala Harris over Donald Trump dmn

US elections 2024: ChatGPT faces accusations of favouring Kamala Harris over Donald Trump

Donald Trump vs Kamala Harris: What happens if US presidential election ends in a tie? EXPLAINED shk

Donald Trump vs Kamala Harris: What happens if US presidential election ends in a tie? | EXPLAINED

Bengaluru Police arrest man for placing mobile inside Jayadeva hospital washroom; Probe underway vkp

Bengaluru: Police arrest man for placing mobile inside Jayadeva hospital washroom; Probe underway

8 surprising health benefits of eating Pomegranate daily vkp

8 surprising health benefits of eating Pomegranate daily

8 surprising health benefits of eating Pomegranate daily vkp

8 surprising health benefits of eating Pomegranate daily

Recent Videos

Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

Video Icon