Entertainment
Kareena, Karisma Kapoor attend brother Aadar Jain’s roka ceremony
Neetu Singh looks elegant in pink at her nephew's roka ceremony.
Aadar Jain poses with fiancée Aalekha Advani at their roka.
Aadar and Aalekha chose white outfits for their roka ceremony.
Aadar's brother, sister-in-law, and mother Rima Jain at the event.
Shammi Kapoor's wife Neila Devi attended the roka ceremony.
Karisma and Kareena Kapoor make a stylish appearance at the roka.
Kareena Kapoor looks stunning in a saree at the roka ceremony.
Karisma Kapoor looks classy in a black and gold suit.
Aadar and Aalekha's wedding date is yet to be announced.
Find Next One