UP SHOCKER! Teacher shot dead by bike-borne men in broad daylight; chilling murder caught on CCTV (WATCH)

In a shocking incident, a school teacher was shot dead by two assailants on a motorcycle in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad. The incident, which unfolded in broad daylight, was caught on CCTV camera installed in the area. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

The footage shows the victim, Shababul walking on the road when two assailants on a motorbike approach him from behind. One of the attackers, riding pillion, shoots Shababul on his head, causing him to fall face-down on the ground. The duo then speeds away.

Meanwhile, nearby residents rushed Shababul to the hospital, but doctors declared him brought dead.

The exact motive behind the murder is still unclear. Further investigations into the case is underway.

