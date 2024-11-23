Moving car catches fire under Mahamaya flyover in Noida Sector 16, burnt to ashes (WATCH)

A harrowing scene unfolded under the Mahamaya flyover in Noida's Sector 16 on Saturday as a moving car suddenly erupted in flames, reducing it to ashes within minutes.

A harrowing scene unfolded under the Mahamaya flyover in Noida's Sector 16 on Saturday as a moving car suddenly erupted in flames, reducing it to ashes within minutes. A video from the scene showed thick plumes of black smoke spiraling into the sky, alarming onlookers and drivers passing by on the bustling road.

Despite the intense heat and danger, passing vehicles continued to navigate the area.

Fortunately, no casualties were reported, as the occupants of the car managed to escape in time.

Also read: 'Development, good governance wins': PM Modi lauds BJP-led Mahayuti's thumping win in Maharashtra

Meanwhile, the fire department swiftly arrived at the scene and managed to douse the flames. Authorities are currently investigating the cause of the fire.

Latest Videos