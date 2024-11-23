Moving car catches fire under Mahamaya flyover in Noida Sector 16, burnt to ashes (WATCH)

A harrowing scene unfolded under the Mahamaya flyover in Noida's Sector 16 on Saturday as a moving car suddenly erupted in flames, reducing it to ashes within minutes.

Moving car catches fire under Mahamaya flyover in Noida Sector 16, burnt to ashes (WATCH) shk
Author
Shweta Kumari
First Published Nov 23, 2024, 6:07 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 23, 2024, 6:07 PM IST

A harrowing scene unfolded under the Mahamaya flyover in Noida's Sector 16 on Saturday as a moving car suddenly erupted in flames, reducing it to ashes within minutes. A video from the scene showed thick plumes of black smoke spiraling into the sky, alarming onlookers and drivers passing by on the bustling road.

Despite the intense heat and danger, passing vehicles continued to navigate the area.

Fortunately, no casualties were reported, as the occupants of the car managed to escape in time. 

Also read: 'Development, good governance wins': PM Modi lauds BJP-led Mahayuti's thumping win in Maharashtra

Meanwhile, the fire department swiftly arrived at the scene and managed to douse the flames. Authorities are currently investigating the cause of the fire.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

BJP-led Mahayuti sweeps Maharashtra, JMM-led INDIA Bloc retains Jharkhand; full list of winners here

BJP-led Mahayuti sweeps Maharashtra, JMM-led INDIA Bloc retains Jharkhand; full list of winners here

A sea of victory: The Indian Navy's pivotal role in the 1971 war vkp

A sea of victory: The Indian Navy's pivotal role in the 1971 war

Byelection Results 2024: NDA sweeps Bihar, Assam; Priyanka Gandhi wins Wayanad; full list of winners anr

Byelection Results 2024: NDA sweeps Bihar, Assam; Priyanka Gandhi wins Wayanad; full list of winners

UP CM Yogi Adityanath hails workers' dedication in double-engine govt's win AJR

UP CM Yogi Adityanath hails workers' dedication in double-engine govt's win

'Overwhelmed with gratitude...'Priyanka Gandhi thanks Wayanad for her debut win in bypoll vkp

'Overwhelmed with gratitude...'Priyanka Gandhi thanks Wayanad for her debut win in bypoll

Recent Stories

BJP-led Mahayuti sweeps Maharashtra, JMM-led INDIA Bloc retains Jharkhand; full list of winners here

BJP-led Mahayuti sweeps Maharashtra, JMM-led INDIA Bloc retains Jharkhand; full list of winners here

What is premenstrual dysphoric disorder? Actor Neha Bhasin opens up on battling the syndrome ATG

What is premenstrual dysphoric disorder? Actor Neha Bhasin opens up on battling the syndrome

Who is Kanwal Aftab? Latest victim in Pakistani TikToker MMS leak series AJR

Who is Kanwal Aftab? Latest victim in Pakistani TikToker MMS leak series

Tamil Nadu Weather Update! Heavy rain alert IMD forecast; know district-wise predictions RBA

Tamil Nadu Weather Update! Heavy rain alert IMD forecast; know district-wise predictions

Yami Gautam inspired Lehenga and Saree looks for Bob cut hair vkp

Yami Gautam inspired Lehenga and Saree looks for Bob cut hair

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon