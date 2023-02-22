UP folk singer receives notice over satirical viral song criticising state govt

Singer Neha Singh Rathore was served a police notice over her song ‘UP Me Ka Ba- Season 2’, which criticised the Uttar Pradesh government over the death of a mother-daughter duo in Kanpur Dehat during an eviction drive.

Folk singer from Uttar Pradesh, Neha Singh Rathore, has been served with police notice over her song on deaths during an eviction drive. According to reports, the satirical song mocked the Yogi Adityanath administration for its eviction drive in Kanpur, which resulted in the deaths of a mother and a daughter. The police claim that the satire has "created a state of disharmony and tension" in society in their notice. Three days have been given to Rathore to react.

The singer said a team from Kanpur Police came to her house at around 8 pm on Tuesday to serve her the notice. The notice was served under Section 160 (Police officer's power to require attendance of witnesses) of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

Also Read | MCD election 2023 results: AAP's Shelly Oberoi is new mayor of Delhi

The singer has earlier too criticised the ruling government over various issues, including Yogi government's corona management. Neha Rathore also clarified that she is not targeting any party and only asked questions to the party which happened to be in power.

Neha Dixit, 20, and Pramila Dixit, 45, died in their burning hut in Kanpur Dehat, which was reportedly started by police officers as part of an anti-encroachment sweep. First, the district police stated that the women had set themselves on fire. Nevertheless, state police quickly reversed course and charged 13 persons with murder, including the sub divisional magistrate, the head of the neighbourhood police station, and the bulldozer operator. They are also accused of intentionally hurting people and attempting murder.

Also Read: Sanjay Raut makes BIG claim, says Eknath Shinde's son hired contract killer to eliminate him; check details