Sanjay Raut makes BIG claim, says Eknath Shinde's son hired contract killer to eliminate him; check details

In his letter, Raut claimed that his security was withdrawn after the change of government in the state. Stating that he had no complaint about such a political decision, Raut said he expected the government to take responsibility for the worsening law and order situation in Maharashtra.

Team Uddhav Thackeray leader Sanjay Raut on Tuesday (February 21) alleged that Shrikant Shinde, Shiv Sena MP and son of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, hired a contract killer from Thane to eliminate him. Raut wrote a letter to Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, urging him to look into the matter.

In the letter, Raut claimed that recently there have been attacks on several elected representatives and that such incidents were on the rise.

Also read: Paid users, including workers, inadvertently edited articles about Adani: Wikipedia

In his letter, Raut claimed that his security was withdrawn after the change of government in the state. Stating that he had no complaint about such a political decision, Raut said he expected the government to take responsibility for the worsening law and order situation in Maharashtra.

"After the change of power in the state, my entire security has been withdrawn. I have no complaints over that. Such political decisions keep happening. Security of the peoples' representatives concerns the state government and the home department is competent to handle it," Raut said.

Also read: Turkey earthquake: NDRF rescuers return with stories of bonding over Bollywood, thank you note in Hindi & more

"Yet, I wish to bring to your notice a serious issue. I have learnt that a dreaded mafia don of Thane, Raja Thakur has been given a contract by MP Shrikant Shinde to target me. Given the current political scenario in the state, it is imperative to keep you updated on this," he added.

Last week, senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Dr Jitendra Awhad had claimed threats to eliminate him and his family members, while this week, former CM and senior Congress leader Ashok Chavan has also alleged of a conspiracy to finish him off.