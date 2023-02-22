MCD election 2023 results: AAP's Shelly Oberoi is new mayor of Delhi

The AAP candidate defeated BJP candidate Rekha Gupta. A total of 10 nominated MPs, 14 nominated MLAs and 241 elected Councilors out of 250 voted in the election.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate Shelly Oberoi was on Wednesday (February 22) elected as the new mayor of Delhi after a peaceful voting. The AAP candidate defeated BJP candidate Rekha Gupta. A total of 10 nominated MPs, 14 nominated MLAs and 241 elected Councilors out of 250 voted in the election.

With the total of 266 votes, Oberoi has received 150 votes and BJP candidate Rekha Gupta received 116 votes.

Reacting to this, Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia congratulated the AAP candidate for winning the mayoral election and said the "goons lost, the public won."

In a tweet, Sisodia said, "Many congratulations to all the workers on Aam Aadmi Party's mayor in Municipal Corporation of Delhi and once again whole hearted gratitude to the people of Delhi. Many many congratulations to the first Mayor @OberoiShelly of AAP."

On February 18, Lieutenant-Governor VK Saxena had approved the AAP government's recommendation to hold the Delhi mayoral elections on February 22.

The Municipal House began half an hour late at around 11.30 am. After mayoral poll, election to the posts of Deputy Mayor and six members of the standing committee will be held, presided by the new Mayor.