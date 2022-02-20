Sonu Sood's sister Malvika hopeful of winning, says 'Have worked a lot for people's welfare'

Malvika said, "I've put forth a lot of effort to improve people's lives. We've done a lot of good in the community. I don't believe any other candidate has done as much community service."

Malvika Sood Sachar, Sonu Sood's sister, hopes to win the Assembly elections from Punjab's Moga constituency on a Congress ticket. "I'm feeling upbeat about today. Many individuals are contacting me, including those from other countries, to express their gratitude for my assistance. Many of them have promised me that they will vote for me today. If people think Sonu Sood is a celebrity, that's just frosting on the cake for me," according to Malvika. She said, "I've put forth a lot of effort to improve people's lives. We've done a lot of good in the community. I don't believe any other candidate has done as much community service."

Malvika Sood, the sister of actor Sonu Sood, joined Congress in Punjab's Moga on January 10. On Sunday, around 2.14 crore voters in the state will decide the destiny of 1304 candidates running in 117 seats. At 7 a.m. today, polling will begin in 117 of the state's seats.

This time, Punjab is experiencing a multi-cornered struggle, with the Congress, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Shiromani Akali Dal-Bahujan Samaj Party alliance, and Bharatiya Janata Party-former chief minister Amarinder Singh's Punjab Lok Congress party as important contenders.

According to Punjab Chief Electoral Officer Dr S Karuna Raju, 2,14,99,804 electors in Punjab are eligible to vote on Sunday. He stated that 1304 candidates are running in 117 seats, including 1209 men, 93 women, and two transgenders. There are 1,304 candidates in all, including 231 from national parties, 250 from state parties, 362 from unrecognised parties, and 461 from independents. He said that as many as 315 people running for office have a criminal record.

According to Dr Raju, 24689 voting stations and 51 auxiliary polling stations have been erected at 14684 polling station locations, with 2013 designated as critical and 2952 as vulnerable. In the 2017 Punjab Assembly elections, the Congress gained 77 seats in the 117-member House, while the Shiromani Akali Dal received only 18 votes. The AAP, on the other hand, was the second-largest party, with 20 seats.

