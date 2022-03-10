Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    UP Election 2022: 'Public is winning, hooliganism is losing,' says DyCM Keshav Prasad Maurya

    In a tweet, Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya slammed the opposition, and said "the public was winning and hooliganism was losing." Along with this, he has sent out a slew of other tweets in which he said the BJP will win a historic triumph in Uttar Pradesh.

    Lucknow, First Published Mar 10, 2022, 9:42 AM IST

    As the counting of ballots for the UP Election 2022 has begun, Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya took a dig at the Opposition. Taking to Twitter, Maurya said: "Public is winning, hooliganism is losing." The post comes after the early trends show that the BJP is in the lead, while Samajwadi Party is at the second spot. However, the Congress seems not to have made an impact. 

    In another tweet, Maurya wrote that the BJP will win a historic triumph in Uttar Pradesh. He added, "The BJP won because it is a powerful organisation till the polling booth, the double engine government has increased the standard of living for the poor, with the distribution of free rations, and the most backward Dalit voters have decent governance, development, and security, among other things. Kamal received a vote."

    The Uttar Pradesh election is being viewed as a litmus test for the Bharatiya Janata Party ahead of the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. A majority of exit polls suggest that the party will return to power, although not in the triumphal fashion that they did in 2017. The party swept the last assembly election, obtaining 325 of the 403 seats in the legislature.

    The opposition parties, the Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party, have disputed the exit poll findings, claiming that they would easily win the elections. In 2017, the Samajwadi Party got 47 seats, while the BSP received just 19.

