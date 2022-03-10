Assembly Election Results 2022: Vote count to start at 8am, but calculations are already on

Even before the first votes are to be counted, behind-the-scenes discussions and number crunching are underway, especially in Goa and Uttarakhand after pollsters predicted that the two states could be staring at hung assemblies.

The stage is set for counting of votes in five states of Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarkhand, Manipur and Goa. Even before the first votes are to be counted, behind-the-scenes discussions and number crunching are underway, especially in Goa and Uttarakhand after pollsters predicted that the two states could be staring at hung assemblies.

There has been no dearth of controversies in the duration of these assembly elections. And that was the case even on the eve of counting when the Election Commission ordered the removal of three officials, including the nodal officer for EVMs in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's parliamentary seat Varanasi. This was after the Samajwadi Party raised an objection over Electronic Voting Machines being moved in an unauthorised manner.

As charges flew thick and fast over mandate theft, the Election Commission dispatched the Delhi Chief Electoral Officer as the special officer to Meerut and the Bihar Chief Electoral Officer to Varanasi to oversee the counting of votes.

Uttar Pradesh

The election in Uttar Pradesh is being seen as a litmus test for the Bharatiya Janata Party in the run-up to the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. A majority of exit polls have predicted that the party will return to power but may not as triumphant a manner in which they won in 2017. In the last assembly election, the party had swept the election, winning 325 out of the 403 seats in the assembly.

The Opposition, Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party, have rejected the exit poll results and claimed that they would comfortably win the elections. In 2017, the Samajwadi Party had won 47 seats while the BSP could manage just 19.

As for pre-poll alliances, the BJP tied up with Apna Dal (Sonelal) and Nishad party while Akhilesh Yadav joined hands with the Rashtriya Lok Dal and some regional parties like Om Prakash Rajbhar's Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party).

The counting of votes in Uttar Pradesh will be carried out at over 750 counting halls.

Punjab

The Congress high command will be eagerly awaiting the results of the Punjab assembly election. That's because most pollsters predicted that Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party could replace the government of Charanjit Singh Channi. The Congress had tried to salvage its image in the state following massive internal infighting, by playing the Dalit card and making Channi chief minister.

Counting of votes will be held at 117 centres in 66 locations amid a three-tier security measure. The Election Commission had deployed 45 companies of Central Armed Police Forces at all the 117 counting centres.

Punjab recorded a voter turnout of 71.95 per cent -- the lowest as compared to the voting percentage observed in three previous assembly elections.

Goa

Political calculations and deliberations are already underway in Goa even before the counting of the first vote. On the eve of the vote count, Goa Congress chief Girish Chodankar informed that AAP leaders were already in talks with Congress leaders. He also claimed that the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) too will support his party.

Wary of what happened in 2017 when the party was unable to form the government despite being the single largest party, the Grand Old Party has shifted all its state candidates to a resort in Bambolim village near Panaji. To note, the state had registered 78.94 per cent polling.

Meanwhile, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant who was in New Delhi on Tuesday to brief Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP top brass about the situation in the state expressed confidence that his government would continue for another term at the end of counting on Thursday.

The elections for the 40-member assembly took an interesting turn in 2022 with the entry of Trinamool Congress and Shiv Sena. As for alliances, the BJP and AAP decided to go alone. The Congress, on the other hand, joined hands with Vijay Sardesai's Goa Forward Party. While the Shiv Sena entered the fray in alliance with the NCP, the TMC tied up with the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party.

Uttarakhand

Another state where the pollsters expect to see a hung assembly in Uttarakhand. In 2022, the Congress is expected to give the BJP a tough fight and force it to look for independents' support to stay in power. Another key player in the scheme of things is AAP, which according to pollsters, could make its assembly debut this election.

To note, in the 2017 assembly polls, the BJP had bagged 57 seats out of the 70 while the Congress had to settle for 11 seats.

A day before the counting of votes, BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya held meetings with Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, former chief minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank and other leaders.

With the possibility of a hung assembly not being ruled out, the Congress too got into a huddle with central party observer Dipendra Hooda, state party in-charge Devendra Yadav, poll campaign head Harish Rawat and other state party leaders discussing post-poll options.

Both BJP and Congress have their sights set on 19 rebels -- 13 rebels from BJP and six from Congress -- who entered the fray as independents against their official nominees.

Manipur

The counting of votes will decide the fate of 92 candidates in Manipur. While the BJP contested the elections on its own, the Congress stitched an alliance of six parties under the banner of Manipur Progressive Secular Alliance or MPSA.

A number of exit polls have predicted a BJP win in Manipur. The confidence among the BJP cadre is so high that they have been erecting new party flags on the boundary wall.

To note, in the 2017 Manipur elections, Congress had emerged as the single largest party winning 28 seats followed by the BJP which settled with 21 seats. The Naga People's Front (NPF) and National People's Party (NPP) bagged four seats each while the Lok Janshakti Party managed to secure only one constituency.

Congress leader and former Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh is confident too. He told media persons on the eve of counting that the Congress would come back to power.

To avoid a repeat of 2017, when the Congress was unable to form the government despite being the single-largest party with 28 seats, the party has reportedly planned to take precautionary measures like keeping the flock of elected leaders together till government formation.