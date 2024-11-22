Indian Railways: How to transfer your reserved train ticket to someone else?

Have you booked a train ticket in advance but are now unable to travel? Indian Railways offers the facility to transfer your ticket to someone else, saving you cancellation charges. Let's explore how to transfer a reserved ticket.

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Nov 22, 2024, 2:10 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 22, 2024, 2:10 PM IST

We book train tickets weeks or months in advance. But sometimes, the trip gets postponed at the last minute, or the person with the reservation can't travel. In such cases, the ticket usually needs to be canceled, resulting in cancellation charges. Now, you can transfer your ticket to others, saving money and enabling someone else to travel.

article_image2

Railways offers ticket transfer to those unable to travel. However, the ticket can only be transferred to family members: parents, siblings, children, or spouse. You cannot transfer the ticket to others. This means someone in your family can travel on that reserved ticket. Here's how to transfer the ticket.

article_image3

How to Transfer the Ticket?

Whether booked online or at the counter, visit the reservation counter to transfer. Apply 24 hours before departure with a printout and a Xerox copy of the traveler's ID proof. Fill out the application form with passenger details. Railway staff will verify and update the ticket with the new passenger's name.

article_image4

Changing the Boarding Station

If you can't board at the reserved station, you can change it instead of canceling. Even if the ticket is transferred, the boarding station can be changed. Log in to the IRCTC website, select 'Boarding Point Change' under Transaction Type, enter PNR and train numbers, and the captcha. Tick 'Conditions' and submit. Enter the OTP sent to your registered mobile number, choose the new boarding station, and submit. Offline tickets cannot have their boarding station changed.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

After Ayodhya, Shringaverpur Dham becomes Yogi Adityanath govt's new spiritual focus AJR

After Ayodhya, Shringaverpur Dham becomes Yogi Adityanath govt's new spiritual focus

Telangana Fire engulfs Amareswara Swamy Temple, priest alleges deliberate act (WATCH) AJR

Telangana: Fire engulfs Amareswara Swamy Temple, priest alleges deliberate act (WATCH)

'Set up checkpoints on all entry points, GRAP 4 to continue': SC to Delhi govt amid air pollution crisis gcw

'Set up checkpoints on all entry points, GRAP 4 to continue': SC to Delhi govt amid air pollution crisis

'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam': CM Yogi Adityanath advocates global peace at Chief Justices' conference vkp

'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam': CM Yogi Adityanath advocates global peace at Chief Justices' conference

Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-407 November 22 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE dmn

Kerala Lottery Results LIVE | Nirmal NR-407 November 22 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

Recent Stories

Weather Alert: Tamil Nadu to receive heavy rain; 10 districts brace for downpour RBA

Weather Alert: Tamil Nadu to receive heavy rain; 10 districts brace for downpour

10 Easy tips to tackle kitchen grease and stickiness for sparkling clean space NTI

10 Easy tips to tackle kitchen grease and stickiness for sparkling clean space

Did Sivakarthikeyan date Keerthy Suresh? Here's the TRUTH RBA

Did Sivakarthikeyan date Keerthy Suresh? Here's the TRUTH

5 Things Diabetics Should Avoid For Better Health RBA

5 Things Diabetics Should Avoid For Better Health

Winter Diet Tips: 6 Foods to avoid for healthy Colesterol levels NTI

Winter Diet Tips: 6 Foods to avoid for healthy Colesterol levels

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon