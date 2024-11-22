Indian Railways: How to transfer your reserved train ticket to someone else?

Have you booked a train ticket in advance but are now unable to travel? Indian Railways offers the facility to transfer your ticket to someone else, saving you cancellation charges. Let's explore how to transfer a reserved ticket.

We book train tickets weeks or months in advance. But sometimes, the trip gets postponed at the last minute, or the person with the reservation can't travel. In such cases, the ticket usually needs to be canceled, resulting in cancellation charges. Now, you can transfer your ticket to others, saving money and enabling someone else to travel.

Railways offers ticket transfer to those unable to travel. However, the ticket can only be transferred to family members: parents, siblings, children, or spouse. You cannot transfer the ticket to others. This means someone in your family can travel on that reserved ticket. Here's how to transfer the ticket.

How to Transfer the Ticket? Whether booked online or at the counter, visit the reservation counter to transfer. Apply 24 hours before departure with a printout and a Xerox copy of the traveler's ID proof. Fill out the application form with passenger details. Railway staff will verify and update the ticket with the new passenger's name.

Changing the Boarding Station If you can't board at the reserved station, you can change it instead of canceling. Even if the ticket is transferred, the boarding station can be changed. Log in to the IRCTC website, select 'Boarding Point Change' under Transaction Type, enter PNR and train numbers, and the captcha. Tick 'Conditions' and submit. Enter the OTP sent to your registered mobile number, choose the new boarding station, and submit. Offline tickets cannot have their boarding station changed.

