UP Election Result 2022; Check the Winning candidate list district wise

The Uttar Pradesh assembly election verdict will start unfolding from 8 am onwards. Will the Samajwadi Party script a historic comeback or will the Yogi Adityanath-led Bharatiya Janata Party government break an over three-decade-old jinx and take a second consecutive term in the state?

Even as the winners of the 2022 assembly elections are to be announced through the day, let's take a look at the winners in 403 assembly constituencies in 2017.