Asianet Newsable

UP Election 2022 Result LIVE: Will Yogi Adityanath break the 35-year jinx?

Mar 10, 2022, 6:01 AM IST

UP Election 2022 Result LIVE: Will Yogi Adityanath break the 35-year jinx?
Live Post

6:03 AM IST

A litmus test for Yogi and the BJP

Good morning and welcome to the live commentary on the Uttar Pradesh election mandate. The counting of votes in India's most populous state will get underway at 8am.

The election in Uttar Pradesh is being seen as a litmus test for the Bharatiya Janata Party in the run-up to the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. A majority of exit polls have predicted that the party will return to power but may not as triumphant a manner in which they won in 2017. In the last assembly election, the party had swept the election, winning 325 out of the 403 seats in the assembly.

The Opposition, Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party, have rejected the exit poll results and claimed that they would comfortably win the elections. In 2017, the Samajwadi Party had won 47 seats while the BSP could manage just 19. Read more

6:06 AM IST:

Good morning and welcome to the live commentary on the Uttar Pradesh election mandate. The counting of votes in India's most populous state will get underway at 8am.

The election in Uttar Pradesh is being seen as a litmus test for the Bharatiya Janata Party in the run-up to the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. A majority of exit polls have predicted that the party will return to power but may not as triumphant a manner in which they won in 2017. In the last assembly election, the party had swept the election, winning 325 out of the 403 seats in the assembly.

The Opposition, Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party, have rejected the exit poll results and claimed that they would comfortably win the elections. In 2017, the Samajwadi Party had won 47 seats while the BSP could manage just 19. Read more

In hours from now, Yogi Adityanath could break a 35-year-old jinx in Uttar Pradesh and return to power for a second term as chief minister. But that may not happen if Akhilesh Yadav pedals the 'cycle' past the exit poll projections and parks it inside the power corridors of India's most populous state.

Top Stories
Goa election 2022 result resort politics begins Congress, BJP post counting scenario

Resort politics ahead of Goa verdict; Congress, BJP try to keep flock together

Heingang Manipur Election 2022 Results LIVE update candidates winner runner up-dnm

Heingang, Manipur Election 2022 Results LIVE: Will CM Biren Singh defeat Pangeijam Saratchandra Singh?

Uttarakhand elections 2022 live result updates Haridwar rural constituency drb

Haridwar Rural Election Result 2022 LIVE: Will Harish Rawat's daughter win the prestige battle?

Uttarakhand elections 2022 live result updates Haridwar constituency drb

Haridwar, Election Result 2022 LIVE: BJP and Congress to witness a straight fight

Santa Cruz Goa Election 2022 Result LIVE update candidates winner runner up

Santa Cruz, Goa Election 2022 Result LIVE: Will AAP's Amit Palekar stir Congress stronghold?

Top Videos
Russia Ukrain crisis Prasanth Reghuvamsom report at Ukraine Poland border

Exclusive: 'Every 20 minutes, buses have been taking refugees out'

Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: Did not give up and kept pushing, which got me here - JFC Jamshedpur FC Daniel Chima Chukwu-ayh

ISL 2021-22: Did not give up and kept pushing, which got me here - JFC's Chukwu

Chelsea for sale: 7 potential buyers for The Blues from Roman Abramovich-ayh

Chelsea for sale: 7 potential buyers for The Blues from Roman Abramovich

Russia-Ukraine war: Really touching to see people suffering: European union parliament member Maltigali-dnm

Really touching to see people suffering: European union parliament member Maltigali

Punjab Election 2022 CM Channi milks goat, triggers Twitter storm

(Watch) Punjab CM Channi milks goat, triggers Twitter storm

Trending News

Goa election 2022 result resort politics begins Congress, BJP post counting scenario

Resort politics ahead of Goa verdict; Congress, BJP try to keep flock together

Heingang Manipur Election 2022 Results LIVE update candidates winner runner up-dnm

Heingang, Manipur Election 2022 Results LIVE: Will CM Biren Singh defeat Pangeijam Saratchandra Singh?

Uttarakhand elections 2022 live result updates Haridwar rural constituency drb

Haridwar Rural Election Result 2022 LIVE: Will Harish Rawat's daughter win the prestige battle?

Popular Categories

    Select Language

      © Copyright 2022 Asianet News Media & Entertainment Private Limited | All Rights Reserved