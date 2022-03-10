UP Election 2022 Result LIVE: Will Yogi Adityanath break the 35-year jinx?

Good morning and welcome to the live commentary on the Uttar Pradesh election mandate. The counting of votes in India's most populous state will get underway at 8am.

The election in Uttar Pradesh is being seen as a litmus test for the Bharatiya Janata Party in the run-up to the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. A majority of exit polls have predicted that the party will return to power but may not as triumphant a manner in which they won in 2017. In the last assembly election, the party had swept the election, winning 325 out of the 403 seats in the assembly.

The Opposition, Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party, have rejected the exit poll results and claimed that they would comfortably win the elections. In 2017, the Samajwadi Party had won 47 seats while the BSP could manage just 19. Read more