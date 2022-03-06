Necessary to form ‘iron govt’ to ensure welfare of all, says Mayawati ahead of last phase

"Voting on 54 seats in nine districts of Uttar Pradesh will be held tomorrow in the final phase of polling. With the power of their votes, the neglected people facing poverty and unemployment can work to change their fate and the fate of the state," said Mayawati.

BSP supremo Mayawati said on Sunday that forming a strong government that cares for all sections of society is critical. "Voting on 54 seats in nine districts of Uttar Pradesh will be held tomorrow in the final phase of polling. With the power of their votes, the neglected people facing poverty and unemployment can work to change their fate and the fate of the state. It is necessary for the BSP to form a 'iron government' to ensure the welfare and happiness of all," she said in a Hindi tweet.

"It is well known that opposition parties' lucrative promises and assurances have not been met." Instead of taking care of the people of UP under their governments and bringing in 'good days' (achhe din) as promised, the people's condition is constantly deteriorating. "It is now prudent not to believe their words," she added.

Mayawati went on to say that the opposition tried everything to sway the assembly elections in their favour, but the people of the state, who are fed up with inflation, poverty, unemployment, the government's autocracy, and the stray cattle menace, are sticking to their core issues.

Earlier, Mayawati said, “People will not vote for them. Muslims are not happy with SP. People of UP have rejected SP even before voting as voting for SP means Gunda raj, Mafia raj. Riots happened in the SP government. The face of SP leaders tells that they are not coming in power.”

