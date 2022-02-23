UP Election 2022: Muslims not happy with SP, says BSP supremo Mayawati

Bahujan Samaj Party supremo and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mayawati on Wednesday exuded confidence that both Muslims and Dalits will vote for her party and they will form government in state with full majority.

Mayawati on Wednesday cast her vote at the Municipal Nursery School polling booth in Lucknow. Taking a jibe at Samajwadi Party, she said that Muslims are not happy with it and voting for SP means “gunda raj, mafia raj”.

Speaking to media persons after polling, Mayawati said, “People will not vote for them. Muslims are not happy with SP. People of UP have rejected SP even before voting as voting for SP means Gunda raj, Mafia raj. Riots happened in the SP government. The face of SP leaders tells that they are not coming in power.”

Meanwhile, Mayawati as quoted by News18 report, agreed with Amit Shah, who said that it would be wrong to summarise that BSP is losing relevance, and stated, “He is right in his assessment. Muslim samaj is already angry with the Samajwadi Party. Why will it vote for them? UP residents have rejected SP even before polling as voting for SP means gunda raj and mafia raj. We have already seen riots during SP regime. The face of Samajwadi Party leaders tell that they are not coming in power.”

Polling is underway in 59 Assembly seats spread across the districts of Pilibhit, Lakhimpur Kheri, Sitapur, Hardoi, Unnao, Lucknow, Rae Bareli, Banda, and Fatehpur. The state is witnessing a multi-cornered contest with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Samajwadi Party (SP)-Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) alliance, and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Congress as principal contenders.

Three phases out of the seven-phase UP Assembly elections have already concluded. Voting for the fourth phase is underway in 59 Assembly seats today. Elections in Uttar Pradesh will conclude on March 7. Voting for the remaining two phases will take place on March 3 and 7.