4 Must-have seeds for weight loss: A simple guide to support your fitness

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
First Published Nov 22, 2024, 2:03 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 22, 2024, 2:03 PM IST

Are you struggling with weight gain? Don't have time for exercise? Don't worry! Exercise is not the only strategy for weight loss. Losing weight requires a healthy diet. You can easily lose weight with a proper diet and light exercise.
 

article_image2

Seeds for Weight Loss

Seeds for Weight Loss: Incorporate some healthy seeds into your diet for weight loss. They'll keep you feeling full for longer. They also address several health issues along with weight loss. Let's find out what these seeds are.



 

article_image3

Pumpkin Seeds

Pumpkin seeds are rich in zinc, which helps burn body fat. The fiber in them also improves digestion. So, pumpkin seeds are great for those looking to lose weight.
 

article_image4

Flax Seeds

Flax seeds are an excellent source of Omega-3s. They help burn bad fats and regulate insulin levels. They are also rich in fiber, iron, and protein, which aid in weight loss. Consume flax seeds in your preferred way.

article_image5

Chia Seeds

Chia seeds are packed with fiber, magnesium, potassium, and iron. These nutrients help reduce body fat, control hunger, and keep you energized for longer.

 

article_image6

Sunflower Seeds

Sunflower seeds are very beneficial for weight loss. They are a great source of Vitamin E and act as a powerful antioxidant. The magnesium in them provides energy and helps burn calories. So, sunflower seeds are very helpful for those looking to lose weight.

Latest Videos
