Naga Chaitanya-Sobhita Dhulipala wedding: Nagarjuna shares details about son's second marriage

Telugu superstar Nagarjuna revealed additional facts about his son Naga Chaitanya's forthcoming wedding to Sobhita Dhulipala. He assured that the December wedding would be traditional and well-guarded.

Actor Nagarjuna is pleased about his son Naga Chaitanya's forthcoming wedding to Sobhita Dhulipala. In a recent interview, he discussed the wedding plans and stated that the pair want to do it independently. The famous Telugu actor also stated that the bride's family like to keep things traditional and close to home, and everyone is on board with the concept.



The 65-year-old told The Times of India that neither Chay nor Sobhita wanted a lavish Indian wedding, and that everything is now being planned according to their wishes.

"Chaitanya didn't want a big wedding. He and Sobhita both preferred a gathering of close family and friends. They told me to leave the arrangements to them. They wanted to do it their way, and honestly, it was a huge relief! I said, please do," he said.

The popular actor went on to discuss Sobhita's family. Nagarjuna emphasised the importance of wedding rites and sacred chanting, "Sobhita's parents were clear about wanting to include all the rituals, and I was completely on board. I find the chants and ceremonies so soothing — they bring a sense of peace. It’s going to be a lovely wedding, simple and heartfelt, just like the couple."

The pair will marry on December 4 at the Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad. The event will be small, with only close friends and family members.

Interestingly, Sobhita has opted to forego prominent stylists and designers to dress her up for her big day. The actor's bridal trousseau allegedly includes a locally sourced Kanjivaram saree with gold zari and another Khadi saree.

