    Assembly Election 2022: EC eases COVID restrictions; allows rallies, road shows

    "The commission has also allowed road shows subject to SDMA regulations and prior permission of district authorities," according to a statement.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Feb 22, 2022, 9:29 PM IST
    The Election Commission on Tuesday eased COVID restrictions on campaigning in ongoing-Assembly elections by allowing road shows with prior permission from district authorities. The commission also relaxed the requirement that political parties and candidates use only 50% of the available space for meetings and rallies.

    In light of the declining COVID-19 cases, the Election Commission announced additional relaxations for political parties in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh and Manipur on Tuesday.

    The campaign for the two-phase Manipur assembly elections, as well as phases five, six, and seven of the Uttar Pradesh elections, is underway. "The commission has also allowed road shows subject to SDMA regulations and prior permission of district authorities," according to a statement.

    "All other existing provisions relating to electioneering shall remain in effect," the commission stated in an official order.

    Given that the number of COVID cases has decreased in poll-bound states, the Commission, taking into account the needs of political parties and candidates, has relaxed campaigning restrictions with immediate effect, it added.

    While relaxing the restrictions, the EC stated that it would conduct a periodic review of the status of COVID in the country, particularly in poll-bound states. According to the most recent information received from the Union Health Secretary, COVID cases have already declined significantly. Even among reported cases, the majority of cases are from non-polluting states. 

    Last Updated Feb 22, 2022, 9:37 PM IST
