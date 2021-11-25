UP Election 2022: Jewar airport and BJP's western Uttar Pradesh gameplan

The foundation stone of the Jewar Airport, which will come up in western Uttar Pradesh, will work to benefit the BJP in the upcoming assembly elections.

Ahead of the Uttar Pradesh elections in 2022, a slew of inaugurations are being made and foundation stones are being laid. A few days ago, the Purvanchal Expressway was thrown open and projected as a sign of development for residents of the state. The foundation stone of the Jewar Airport, which will come up in western Uttar Pradesh, will work to benefit the BJP in the upcoming assembly elections.

The recent decision to repeal the agricultural laws passed last year and Prime Minister Narendra Modi public rally in western Uttar Pradesh on the sidelines of the foundation stone laying of the International Airport in Jewar on Thursday is bound to woo voters in the region. The BJP, in its internal assessment, had found itself to be losing ground in many areas of this region due to the ongoing farmers' movement.

The development of the Jewar Airport is expected to generate employment opportunities for the people of the district. The mega project will also create business opportunities, especially for the youth and prove to be a catalyst for the development of the region overall. The international airport that will come up in the Gautam Budh Nagar district will especially benefit residents of districts like Bulandshahr, Ghaziabad, Hapur, Meerut, Aligarh, Baghpat, Bijnor, Muzaffarnagar, Saharanpur, Sambhal, Budaun, Moradabad, Etah, Kasganj, Mainpuri, Mathura, etc. Along with this, the people of Faridabad, Palwal and Vallabhgarh districts adjoining Jewar of Haryana will also benefit.

About 146 hectares of industrial land has been allocated to about 69 firms for the Jewar Airport. The project will give a boost to the pottery industry of Khurja of Bulandshahr, lock manufacturer of Aligarh, scissors and sports industry of Meerut, brass workers of Moradabad, Gur-Khandsari industry of Muzaffarnagar, woodworkers of Saharanpur etc. The airport would facilitate easy transportation for businessmen not only from within the country but also from abroad.

