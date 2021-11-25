Nawab Malik vs Sameer Wankhede: Minister launches fresh attack against NCB official with ‘fresh forgery’ tweet

The Maharashtra Minister has been continuously attacking Sameer Wankhede since the arrest of Aryan Khan in the cruise drugs case.

Maharashtra Minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik yet again targeted NCB Zonal director Sameer Wankhede accusing him of producing a forged death certificate of the official’s mother. Malik made serious allegations against Wankhede by tweeting documents related to the death of the latter's mother.

Malik tweeted his mother Zaheda Bano's death certificate in which her religion has been mentioned as Hindu, whereas other document tweeted by the NCP leader is of a cemetery in which her religion was mentioned as Muslim. "One more forgery. Muslim for the last rites and Hindu on government documents?" Malik said in his tweet.

The Maharashtra Minister has been continuously attacking Sameer Wankhede since the arrest of Aryan Khan in the cruise drugs case. The high-profile drug bust case in which Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan was arrested has now turned into a war of words between Maharashtra Minister Malik and former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis making allegations and counter-allegations against each other.

Malik had alleged that former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had been shielding NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede and accused Fadnavis of “criminalisation of politics”.

Wankhede and his family have refuted the claims and filed a defamation case against Malik.

On Monday, the Bombay High Court dismissed the plea of Sameer Wankhede’s father, seeking a stay on the statements made by Nawab Malik against his family. However, the court said that Malik should say anything only after he is confirmed. The court said that the Defendant (Nawab Malik) has the right to Right to Speech.

The next hearing in this case will now be held on December 20. After the court’s order, Nawab Malik expressed happiness by tweeting and wrote, “Satyamev Jayate. The fight against injustice will continue.”