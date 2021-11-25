  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    7 NFHS takeaways: India's fertility rate dips, women's empowerment increasing

    Factsheets released on Wednesday showed key indicators on family welfare, nutrition, reproductive and child health, and others for India and 14 states and Union Territories that were clubbed under Phase-II of the 2019-21 National Family Health Survey

    7 NFHS takeaways: India's fertility rate dips, women's empowerment increasing
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Nov 25, 2021, 10:22 AM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    India's fertility level is down to its lowest ever, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said while releasing the findings of the National Family Health Survey 2021 on Wednesday. The data from the NFHS, which seeks to provide reliable and comparable data related to health and family welfare and other emerging issues, shows how the fertility rate in Chandigarh remained the lowest in Chandigarh at 1.4 while the rate is the highest in Uttar Pradesh (2.4). 

    Factsheets released on Wednesday showed key indicators on family welfare, nutrition, reproductive and child health, and others for India and 14 states and Union Territories that were clubbed under Phase-II of the 2019-21 National Family Health Survey. Let us take a look at some of the other findings in the NFHS-5 factsheets:

    * Child nutrition indicators show slight improvement across. While stunting has come down from 38 per cent to 36 per cent, wasting has dipped to 19 per cent from 21 per cent. 

    * Overall use of contraceptives has increased substantially from 54 per cent to 67 per cent across India. In almost all states and Union Territories, an increase has been witnessed in the use of modern methods of contraceptives.

    * There has been a substantial improvement of 14 percentage points recorded across India in the full immunization drive among children aged 12-23 months (62 per cent to 76 per cent). Eleven out of 14 states and Union Territories have over three-fourth of children aged 12-23 months with full immunization. This is the highest (90 per cent) for Odisha.

    * Institutional births have gone up majorly from 79 per cent to 89 per cent across India. In Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, institutional delivery is 100 per cent

    * Women's empowerment indicators portray considerable improvement at an all-India level and across all the phase-II States/UTs. 

    * The proportion of women operating bank accounts has gone up from 53 per cent to 79 per cent across India. In Madhya Pradesh, for instance, 75 per cent of women operate bank accounts compared to 37 per cent earlier. Over 70 per cent of women in every state and UTs in the second phase have operational bank accounts.

    * More than half the children and women (including pregnant women) across India are anaemic despite a substantial increase in the composition of iron-folic acid tablets by pregnant women for 180 days or more.

    Also Read

    Revealed: China and Pakistan's new conspiracy in India's backyard

    Behind the mystery of Kerala's rising Covid-19 deaths; data reveals the truth

     

    Last Updated Nov 25, 2021, 10:22 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Tripura CPI(M) moves Supreme Court accusing BJP of violence as voting underway for civic bodies-dnm

    Tripura: CPI(M) moves Supreme Court accusing BJP of violence as voting underway for civic bodies

    Late night coup in Meghalaya; Mukul Sangma among 12 Congress MLAs who are now in TMC

    Late night coup in Meghalaya; Mukul Sangma among 12 Congress MLAs who are now in TMC

    Revealed China and Pakistan's new conspiracy in India's backyard

    Revealed: China and Pakistan's new conspiracy in India's backyard

    Asianet News Impact Anupama and Ajith get their back back

    Asianet News Impact: Anupama and Ajith get their baby back

    Data on Kerala's rising Covid-19 deaths reveals worrying facts

    Behind the mystery of Kerala's rising Covid-19 deaths; data reveals the truth

    Recent Stories

    Tripura CPI(M) moves Supreme Court accusing BJP of violence as voting underway for civic bodies-dnm

    Tripura: CPI(M) moves Supreme Court accusing BJP of violence as voting underway for civic bodies

    Petrol diesel price today, November 25: Fuel prices remain unchanged; check rates in your city-dnm

    Petrol, diesel price today, November 25: Fuel prices remain unchanged; check rates in your city

    Gold silver price today, November 25: Cost of gold, silver witnesses a decline; check out rates-dnm

    Gold, silver price today, November 25: Cost of gold, silver witnesses a decline; check out rates

    Salman Khan poses with step mother Helen, mom Salma and others at dad Salim Khan's birthday bash, check out SCJ

    Salman Khan poses with step mother Helen, mom Salma and others at dad Salim Khan's birthday bash, check out

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2020-21, 1st Test (Toss Report): Ajinkya Rahane opts to bat in Kanpur Test, Shreyas Iyer makes his debut-ayh

    India vs New Zealand 2020-21: Ajinkya Rahane opts to bat in Kanpur Test, Shreyas Iyer makes his debut

    Recent Videos

    ISL 2021-22: Kerala Blasters' Ivan Vukomanovic, Adrian Luna speak ahead of Northeast United clash (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Kerala Blasters' Ivan Vukomanovic, Adrian Luna speak ahead of Northeast United clash (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka 7 kilo gold, cash flowing from pipe, ceiling and owning lands, ACB busts corrupt officials-ycb

    Karnataka: 7 kilo gold, cash flowing from pipe, ceiling and owning lands, ACB busts corrupt officials

    Video Icon
    Covaxin shows only 50% efficacy against symptomatic COVID-19: Lancet Study-dnm

    Covaxin shows only 50% efficacy against symptomatic COVID-19: Lancet Study

    Video Icon
    ISL 2021-22, CFC vs HFC: Bozidar Bandovic impressed by Chennaiyin FC winger Lallianzuala Chhangte's abilities (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Bozidar Bandovic impressed by Chennaiyin FC winger Lallianzuala Chhangte's abilities (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ISL 2021-22: Here's what Marco Pezzauioli said ahead of Bengaluru FC's game against Odisha FC (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Here's what Marco Pezzauioli said ahead of Bengaluru FC's game against Odisha FC (WATCH)

    Video Icon